Artist Partnerships Available in the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Arts will hire one, two, or three artists or artist teams to engage with the community in significant ways to develop and complete artistic socially-relevant projects. Artists working in all disciplines – writers, composers, musicians, poets, choreographers, visual, digital, theatre, environmental, multi-disciplinary, or performing arts are encouraged to apply.

Selected artists will bring together partners and the public to develop and complete a project that will add meaning and resonate with the community. There is a total of $15,000 available. Norfolk Arts will complete one $15,000, or two $7,500, or three $5,000 partnerships. Artists are asked to submit a budget with their application.

“Those of us who work in the arts know they are a good tool for bringing people together and addressing specific societal concerns,” says Karen Rudd, Manager of Norfolk Arts. “We hope artists will apply with innovative art ideas that will serve the greater good of Norfolk and showcase creativity.”

Deadline to Apply: June 13, 2022

Project Funds: $5,000, $7,500, or $15,000

Prospectus and How to Apply: www.norfolkarts.net

Questions: karen.rudd@norfolk.gov

For more information and to see examples of Artist Partnerships, join Norfolk Arts for a pre-application information webinar on Friday, May 27, at 3:00 p.m.

Join from the meeting link: https://convoice.webex.com/convoice/j.php?MTID=m2f9f08b322734088e694325708f06f00