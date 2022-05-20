ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Artist Partnerships Available in the City of Norfolk

 6 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Arts will hire one, two, or three artists or artist teams to engage with the community in significant ways to develop and complete artistic socially-relevant projects. Artists working in all disciplines – writers, composers, musicians, poets, choreographers, visual, digital, theatre, environmental, multi-disciplinary, or performing arts are encouraged to apply.

Selected artists will bring together partners and the public to develop and complete a project that will add meaning and resonate with the community. There is a total of $15,000 available. Norfolk Arts will complete one $15,000, or two $7,500, or three $5,000 partnerships. Artists are asked to submit a budget with their application.

“Those of us who work in the arts know they are a good tool for bringing people together and addressing specific societal concerns,” says Karen Rudd, Manager of Norfolk Arts. “We hope artists will apply with innovative art ideas that will serve the greater good of Norfolk and showcase creativity.”

Deadline to Apply: June 13, 2022

Project Funds: $5,000, $7,500, or $15,000

Prospectus and How to Apply: www.norfolkarts.net

Questions: karen.rudd@norfolk.gov

For more information and to see examples of Artist Partnerships, join Norfolk Arts for a pre-application information webinar on Friday, May 27, at 3:00 p.m.

Join from the meeting link: https://convoice.webex.com/convoice/j.php?MTID=m2f9f08b322734088e694325708f06f00

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

