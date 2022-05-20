ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Releases Intimate New Album 'Harry's House'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles has officially dropped his new album Harry's House . His third studio album was released on Friday, May 20, and is the follow-up to his 2019 effort Fine Line . A majority of the intimate new songs were written by Styles , Kid Harpoon , and Tyler Johnson. The album's credits also include contributions from big-name musicians like John Mayer , who plays lead guitar on the songs "Cinema" and "Daydreaming," Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange ), Tobias Jesso Jr . , and Pino Palladino .

Over the course of 13 tracks, Harry has been applauded by critics for the intimate sound and lyrics, as well as its range of sounds and influences. The Guardian 's Alexis Petridis wrote that the album, "ticks a lot of the right boxes and has abundant charm, which makes it a perfect reflection of the pop star who made it."

Harry's House was announced in March and only received one single and music video "As It Was," for promotion. It wasn't until the singer's headling set at Coachella in April that fans heard more tracks from the album, "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking." In a recent interview, Harry revealed that the new album is named after Haruomi Hosono , explaining that he had an album in the "70s called Hosono's House [sic], and I spent that chunk in Japan; I heard that record and I was like 'I love that. It'd be really fun to make a record called Harry's House ."

Music fans have also noted that Joni Mitchell has a track titled "Harry's House / Centerpiece" on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. On the day Harry announced the title, the singer-songwriter's official Twitter account quote retweeted the announcement and simply wrote , "love the title."

Harry will celebrate the release of the new album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, May 20 . He will also kick off his Love On Tour 2022 dates in New York on Friday night.

