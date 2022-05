City Council meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 300 W. Cotton St. in the City Hall Council Chamber. Council Meetings are televised live on CityView Municipal Television. These meetings are also rebroadcast for one week following the original meeting at 6:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO