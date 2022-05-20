ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NTIA announced that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration will reportedly invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. Officials have announced that the “Internet for All”...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Gov. Edwards released a statement on the increased forecast by the Revenue Estimating Conference, which now projects $11.08 billion for this year’s budget and $11.04 billion for next year

Shreveport, LA – Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. “The increased revenue forecast by the Revenue Estimating Conference this morning, an additional $349 million for the current budget year and $104 million for the next fiscal year, is great news for the people of Louisiana. It provides...
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Student is worried about his future after school officials accused him of harassment because he refused to use “they” to refer to a non-binary classmate who had switched pronouns a month before

The young student is afraid that he will be ignored by other students and is worried about his future after the school officials accused him of harassment because the boy reportedly used the wrong pronoun when talking to a non-binary classmate. When the school walked the student’s mother through the complaint, the mom claims she was told the report had come from a music teacher. The music teacher reported multiple instances where they claimed her son had been harassing the student that uses they/them pronouns. In one instance, the music teacher reported her son had defended another student for refusing to use the preferred pronouns.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“I don’t want another parent to be in this situation”, Toddler, who had gotten so sick doctors feared she was on the verge of falling into a coma and suffering permanent brain damage, received a life-saving transplant

The 2-year-old girl, who now faces two months in hospital and a year-long recovery, received a life-saving transplant just months after her baby sister died from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome – sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby). After the life-saving surgery, doctors told the toddler’s mom that her daughter tested positive for adenovirus in her blood, which is a type of virus that ordinarily causes stomach upset and cold-like symptoms. The family now hopes that by sharing the baby’s story, they can help other families avoid the same fate.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport Magazine

“The last time I drank water was a year ago”, Young girl says she cannot cry or shower regularly after she was diagnosed with extremely rare condition which causes severe reactions to exposure to water of any temperature

The 15-year-old girl claims she was diagnosed with extremely rare condition last month after its symptoms first struck few years ago. The teenager says she is allergic to water and claims she can’t cry or shower regularly because she breaks out in rashes. The young girl said she has not had a glass of water for more than a year and usually drinks energy drinks or pomegranate juice, which have a lower water content. Health officials said that the exact underlying cause of aquagenic urticaria is poorly understood. It is thought the condition may be due to a substance in water that triggers an immune response. Doctors also said that most cases occur randomly with no family history of the disorder.
ARIZONA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Mother claims she was diagnosed with severely disabling disorder and can’t even hug her children 5 years after she was bitten by a snake as she walked into a restaurant, lawsuit

The unfortunate mother claims in her lawsuit that she was bitten by a snake as she walked into the restaurant 5 years ago. Now, she is still enduring severe pain, the lawsuit states. She was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome which is an uncommon and severely disabling disorder that can happen after an injury to a limb or other trauma to the body. The disorder has spread throughout most of her body causing a drastic over-sensitivity to pain. It actually means that her nervous system can’t shut off its pain signal. The woman reportedly tried different treatments and has seen dozens of doctors, including heavy-duty pain pills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“They couldn’t figure out how I wasn’t dead already”, Father, who was misdiagnosed for years, says he had to undergo a life-saving surgery and remove 9.875-inch tumor from his body

The 45-year-old father says he had to undergo a life-saving surgery after learning he was misdiagnosed for years. He says surgeons had to remove 9.875-inch tumor from his body after he was misdiagnosed with diverticulitis. He experienced stomach aches and told the doctors that it ‘felt like he was dying.’ Unfortunately, the medical personnel reportedly told him that it was only diverticulitis and gave him antibiotics, which made things even worse. “One of the doctors commented on how remarkable my tumor was. They couldn’t figure out how I wasn’t dead already.” the 45-year-old man said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

“I feel like the people who don’t understand are choosing to do so out of ignorance”, Transgender, who spent 6 years transitioning to a male, is de-transitioning back to female because she realized that she wasn’t happy living as a man

The 27-year-old said that she came out as transgender at the age of 19 and began the physical process of transitioning to a male, beginning with testosterone. She spent 6 years completing the transitioning process. But now, she is de-transitioning back to female because he realized that her new identity did not represent who she was. She realized she wasn’t happy living as a male. The 27-year-old transgender also said that she does not regret her decision to have surgery or taking hormones.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Commerce Ntia#Broadband Office#Connectla
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
25K+
Followers
627
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy