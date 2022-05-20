ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Sheriff Prator announced that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Deputy Program are now available until June 20

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caddo Parish, LA – According to the statement, auxiliary deputies supplement full-time Caddo sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Sheriff’s Office in a non-enforcement capacity. CPSO officials also said that auxiliary deputies may serve as chaplains. According...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Caddo Parish Juvenile Services and Juvenile Court will host the South-Central U.S. Human Trafficking Conference

Caddo Parish, LA – According to the statement, this event will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:30am at Louisiana State University-Shreveport (University Center). Officials have announced that this year, the event will feature human trafficking survivor and national advocate Cyntoia Brown-Long. The event is free and...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
K945

Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

HPD Arrests May 18 – May 22

Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving. On May 18, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jaylon Gulley, 22, Texarkana, AR. Mr. Gulley was arrested and charged theft by receiving. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Gulley was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of mower blade attack

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty Tuesday of aggravate second-degree battery. The attack by Juana Una Wilson, 44, happened in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on July 5, 2019. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Caddo Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#Cpso#Sheriff S Safety Town#Cpr
KTAL

Men found in Bossier apartment fire identified, arrest made

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police found the bodies of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
caddoda.com

Shreveport man admits to armed robbery

A man charged with armed robbery of a Raceway on North Market Street a year ago pleaded guilty Monday, May 23, 2022 in Caddo District Court. Jawon Davante Houston, 23, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s courtroom to the May 21, 2021 robbery. In that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport City Council considers new crime initiative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport reached its twenty-seventh homicide after a murder Monday afternoon and members of the city council are advocating for an initiative to help neighbors curb violent crime. Council members are working with the office of community development to create a plan that will target neighborhoods...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
opso.net

Two Arrested In Theft Investigation

An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the recent theft of two trailers and other items from a business on Old Sterlington Road in Monroe. Taken were a 24’ enclosed car hauler trailer and a 14’ utility trailer, along with a fish cooker and bolt cutters.
MONROE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Another Rolling Shootout in Shreveport Injures One

A Shreveport woman was hurt when shots were fired Sunday (5/22/22) afternoon outside of a convenience store. What is described as a rolling shootout happened near a convenience store in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. This call came into dispatch at 1:11 p.m. from the Stop N Shop store, which is located on Jewella Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

BENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say a Benton woman has been found safe after being missing for more than two weeks. Detectives say Melissa Kay Tridico, 34, of Benton, was last seen on May 6 riding in a truck around the Diamond Jacks Boulevard area in Bossier City.
BENTON, LA
KTAL

Man sentenced to 190 years for Shreveport crime spree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Farmerville man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 200 years in prison for a crime spree committed in Shreveport in August 2020. Taniel Cole was found guilty of attempted manslaughter, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, and armed robbery in an incident at Oschner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center. He was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor each in three second-degree kidnapping convictions. He will face 40 years for the fourth kidnapping conviction, 75 years for the armed robbery conviction, and 10 for attempted manslaughter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uncooperative man arrested at emergency room

A Saline man was taken into custody at the North Louisiana Medical Center early Sunday morning after he allegedly refused to leave. A Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff at the hospital on another call was approached by the staff regarding an emergency room patient who refused to leave the building. The man, Marcus Henry, 54, of Saline, was reportedly uncooperative and had been instructed to leave the emergency room.
SALINE, LA
caddoda.com

Woman pleads guilty to four robberies

A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty to four robbery charges in Caddo District Court Monday, May 23, 2022, just as her trial was about to begin. April Dawn Wright, 50, pleaded guilty to the four counts of first-degree robbery before Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel, admitting that from August 20 to August 24, 2021, she robbed four different businesses. She robbed a Circle-K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway August 20; the Family Dollar on Kings Highway August 22; a Subway location on Greenwood Road August 23; and High Fashion on Greenwood Road August 24. Disguised in each instance, she approached clerk victims with her hands in her pockets as though she had a weapon. In two of the robberies, she went behind the counters and demanded money from cashiers. Still images from store surveillance cameras, showing her in the act, were placed on Crimestoppers and a former employer identified her; she also was identified through fingerprint comparison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
25K+
Followers
627
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy