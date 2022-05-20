Sheriff Prator announced that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Deputy Program are now available until June 20

A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty to four robbery charges in Caddo District Court Monday, May 23, 2022, just as her trial was about to begin. April Dawn Wright, 50, pleaded guilty to the four counts of first-degree robbery before Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel, admitting that from August 20 to August 24, 2021, she robbed four different businesses. She robbed a Circle-K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway August 20; the Family Dollar on Kings Highway August 22; a Subway location on Greenwood Road August 23; and High Fashion on Greenwood Road August 24. Disguised in each instance, she approached clerk victims with her hands in her pockets as though she had a weapon. In two of the robberies, she went behind the counters and demanded money from cashiers. Still images from store surveillance cameras, showing her in the act, were placed on Crimestoppers and a former employer identified her; she also was identified through fingerprint comparison.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO