Shreveport, LA

Local man arrested after detectives found drugs and counterfeit checks in his motel room

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 48-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, May 13. His name is Marion Carthon and he is...

caddoda.com

Woman pleads guilty to four robberies

A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty to four robbery charges in Caddo District Court Monday, May 23, 2022, just as her trial was about to begin. April Dawn Wright, 50, pleaded guilty to the four counts of first-degree robbery before Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel, admitting that from August 20 to August 24, 2021, she robbed four different businesses. She robbed a Circle-K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway August 20; the Family Dollar on Kings Highway August 22; a Subway location on Greenwood Road August 23; and High Fashion on Greenwood Road August 24. Disguised in each instance, she approached clerk victims with her hands in her pockets as though she had a weapon. In two of the robberies, she went behind the counters and demanded money from cashiers. Still images from store surveillance cameras, showing her in the act, were placed on Crimestoppers and a former employer identified her; she also was identified through fingerprint comparison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uncooperative man arrested at emergency room

A Saline man was taken into custody at the North Louisiana Medical Center early Sunday morning after he allegedly refused to leave. A Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff at the hospital on another call was approached by the staff regarding an emergency room patient who refused to leave the building. The man, Marcus Henry, 54, of Saline, was reportedly uncooperative and had been instructed to leave the emergency room.
SALINE, LA
KTAL

Men found in Bossier apartment fire identified, arrest made

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police found the bodies of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Illegal Drugs#Motel#Marijuana#Cpso#Caddo Parish Sheriff#Shreveport Police
K945

Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of mower blade attack

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty Tuesday of aggravate second-degree battery. The attack by Juana Una Wilson, 44, happened in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on July 5, 2019. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gunfire call leads to arrest

A man was taken into custody on several charges after Ruston Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Eastland Avenue area Thursday night. About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call reporting multiple gunshots on Eastland Avenue. An officer spotted Deivon James Garr, 22, of Ruston, who matched the clothing description of the suspect. While questioning Garr, a records check indicated he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a careless operation of a vehicle charge.
RUSTON, LA
KTAL

LSP: 2 Texas men arrested following high-speed car chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Texas men are behind bars in Louisiana after leading Louisiana State Police on a multi-parish car chase late Sunday night. Jaquaydrian Robinson of Killeen Texas, 26, and 22-year-old Elijah Hall, also of Kileen, were taken into custody in Shreveport after leading Troop G troopers on the three-parish chase.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Another Rolling Shootout in Shreveport Injures One

A Shreveport woman was hurt when shots were fired Sunday (5/22/22) afternoon outside of a convenience store. What is described as a rolling shootout happened near a convenience store in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. This call came into dispatch at 1:11 p.m. from the Stop N Shop store, which is located on Jewella Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings 5/20/22-5/22/22

The following mugshots are those who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 5/20/22-5/22/22.Some of these inmates have already been released, and several have yet to go to trial for their alleged crimes, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings 5/20/22-5/22/22.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Family mourns teen’s death in crash that capped police pursuit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Amanda Sharpley and her family are mourning the sudden death of 13-year-old Brenda Adler. “I mean this is a life that’s gone too soon.”. The teenager lost her life after Willie Player led officers on a high-speed chase then crashed the vehicle with Brenda and her sister inside. The SUV hit a brick wall, overturned and struck a utility pole on Montrose Drive in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

