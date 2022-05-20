Oxford police sergeant drags injured man away from burning home



OXFORD -- A man has a better chance of surviving the injuries he sustained during a fire thanks to the efforts of a police sergeant, Oxford police say. A fire broke out on Leicester Street around 12:55 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Michael Gifford was the first person to arrive on scene. He found a man who had jumped out of the second-floor window and couldn't move, police said.

Sgt. Michael Gifford of the Oxford Police Department Oxford Police

The man and four others, including Gifford, were hospitalized. Gifford was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Fourteen-year-old Devin was inside the home and woke up his mom, Rose Clayton, who then rousted up his 16-year-old brother Ian.

"I really just have to thank my little brother Devin that he was in the living room because no one else was awake," said Alexander Rondon. "I believe she went back in to get my uncle, but the fire was just too much at that point."

Up on the second floor, Uncle Jesse Lamoureux was the last to escape, jumping out a window. When Sgt. Gifford arrived, Lamoureux was on the ground immobile. Gifford. managed to roll Lamoureux in a tarp and carry him safely away from the flames.

"Scary…line up on the street," said Rose Lawless, who lives across the street. She and other neighbors watched in disbelief as fire crews hosed down hot spots.

Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said it started in the first floor living room.

"Me and my brother Ian, we live down in the basement and it's a swimming pool down there," said Alexander. He happened to be away for military training when he got the call. "Everyone's still here, so I've got to hope, pray," he said.

Rose and her brother Jesse are both being treated for serious burn injuries. The teenagers are doing much better, already released from the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.