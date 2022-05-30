15 can't-miss outdoor deals from REI's big Anniversary Sale

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Anniversary Sale is REI's biggest sale of the year — don't miss out. REI

REI's Anniversary Sale — the retailer's biggest sale of the year — ends today, May 30.

It's a great time to stock up on fitness, hiking, and outdoor gear essentials, which are up to 30% off.

If you're an REI member, you'll also get 20% off one full-price item and 20% off any REI Outlet item with code ANNIV22.

REI is one of the most trusted and reliable retailers of outdoor gear and equipment, serving as a go-to one-stop-shop for anyone who enjoys spending time outside — and today is the last day of its biggest sale of the year, the REI Anniversary Sale . The best part is, it's open to everyone, REI membership holders and non-members alike.

Ending today, May 30, shoppers can score discounts of up to 30% off on things like REI Co-op-branded apparel , running shorts from Janji , Cotopaxi fleece jackets , and a ton more.

REI members do get some added perks, too. This includes 20% off on one full-price item, as well as 20% off on one REI Outlet item, by using the promo code ANNIV22 . The discount can be used on gear like BioLite's FirePit+ ( an Insider Reviews favorite ) or one of Hydro Flask's insulated water bottles .

We're huge fans of REI's lifetime membership , and its long list of benefits for even casual shoppers, but what makes the Anniversary Sale so great is that anyone can take advantage of the massive deals going on. Below are a few of the best discounts ending soon — and make sure to check back for updated deals throughout the sale.

Our favorite deals from REI's Anniversary Sale

REI Anniversary Sale FAQs

What is the REI Anniversary Sale?

The REI Anniversary Sale is a huge yearly sale held online at REI.com , as well as at any of the retailer's brick-and-mortar locations. It typically runs for anywhere from 7 to 10 days.

How long does the sale run for?

All deals and discounts are ending soon on May 30, and it's recommended shoppers take advantage of the sale early in order to have access to the widest selection. It's not guaranteed that REI will restock any sold-out item before the end of the sale.

Do you have to be an REI member?

No, an REI membership is not required to participate in the sale. REI members do get 10% back on all purchases each year through the REI Annual Dividend, so although the membership is beneficial, it's not necessary.

What kind of gear is discounted?

Everything from outdoor apparel like running shoes and fleece jackets to footwear and camping gear. Most of what's on sale are geared toward spring and/or summer activities, but there are still plenty of discounted items that aren't purely for the outdoors such as athleisure apparel, smartwatches and fitness trackers, and fleece jackets — to name a few.

Does the sale also include items from the REI Outlet?

Yes, part of the sale also includes products sold via the REI Outlet , however, these are only available to REI members. By using the code ANNIV22 at checkout, members can score an extra 20% off an REI Outlet item.