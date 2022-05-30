15 can't-miss outdoor deals from REI's big Anniversary Sale
- REI's Anniversary Sale — the retailer's biggest sale of the year — ends today, May 30.
- It's a great time to stock up on fitness, hiking, and outdoor gear essentials, which are up to 30% off.
- If you're an REI member, you'll also get 20% off one full-price item and 20% off any REI Outlet item with code ANNIV22.
REI is one of the most trusted and reliable retailers of outdoor gear and equipment, serving as a go-to one-stop-shop for anyone who enjoys spending time outside — and today is the last day of its biggest sale of the year, the REI Anniversary Sale . The best part is, it's open to everyone, REI membership holders and non-members alike.
Ending today, May 30, shoppers can score discounts of up to 30% off on things like REI Co-op-branded apparel , running shorts from Janji , Cotopaxi fleece jackets , and a ton more.
REI members do get some added perks, too. This includes 20% off on one full-price item, as well as 20% off on one REI Outlet item, by using the promo code ANNIV22 . The discount can be used on gear like BioLite's FirePit+ ( an Insider Reviews favorite ) or one of Hydro Flask's insulated water bottles .
We're huge fans of REI's lifetime membership, and its long list of benefits for even casual shoppers, but what makes the Anniversary Sale so great is that anyone can take advantage of the massive deals going on. Below are a few of the best discounts ending soon — and make sure to check back for updated deals throughout the sale.
Our favorite deals from REI's Anniversary SaleJanji Groundwork Pace Shorts TK $52.49 FROM REI Originally $70.00 | Save 25%
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove A rugged, compact camp stove with two burners that ignite at the push of a button. Perfect for your next car camping trip. $86.19 FROM REI Originally $114.95 | Save 25%
Bern Watts 2.0 MIPS Cycling Helmet This helmet with a classic look features new tech that's perfect for recreational cycling. $74.99 FROM REI Originally $100.00 | Save 25%
Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants These joggers are made from lightweight fabric that can be worn on or off the trail. $69.99 FROM REI Originally $89.00 | Save 21%
MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights + Charger You'd be surprised at how string lights can give evenings spent outside a more inviting atmosphere. This solar-powered set comes with 10 bright nodes and will last you up to 20 hours on a single charge. $37.39 FROM REI Originally $49.95 | Save 25%
Poler 2+ Person Tent A cozy tent perfect for 2, or 3 if you're feeling snuggly, with sky facing eyeholes so you can watch the stars. $187.49 FROM REI Originally $250.00 | Save 25%
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a great choice for runners and offers features like calendar syncing, weather forecasting, and notifications, so you can leave your phone at home. $274.99 FROM REI Originally $350.00 | Save 21% $349.99 FROM GARMIN $349.99 FROM TARGET
Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's) TK $82.49 FROM REI Originally $110.00 | Save 25%
Nemo Stargaze Camp Chair The Nemo Stargaze is so comfortable, you might even be interested in using it as a normal chair in your home when you aren't camping. $187.46 FROM REI Originally $249.95 | Save 25%
Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair The ultimate tailgater's base camp, the Mountain Summit Gear Cooler chair comes with a detachable, insulated cooler and a folding table, making it perfect for the big game, backyard or campsite. $56.19 FROM REI Originally $74.95 | Save 25%
KUHL Freeflex Roll-Up Pants - Women's 32" Inseam The women's KUHL Freeflex roll-up pants convert from pants to capris in a jiffy and feature plentiful stretch, sun-stopping protection and sweat-wicking performance. $66.69 FROM REI Originally $89.00 | Save 25%
REI Co-op Cycles CTY 2.1 Bike The Co-op Cycles CTY 2.1 offers a smooth ride, excellent maneuverability, and is light enough to store in your walk-up apartment. $678.99 FROM REI Originally $799.00 | Save 15%
Rumpl Puffy Recycled Blanket If you're going with a Rumpl blanket, you might as well go with one made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials. Rumpl blankets are perfectly packable and ready for just about any outdoor activity. $74.19 FROM REI Originally $99.00 | Save 25%
Cotopaxi Sombra Sun Hoodie - Women's tk $48.99 FROM COTOPAXI Originally $70.00 | Save 30%
Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 200X Portable Power Station TK $239.89 FROM REI Originally $299.95 | Save 20%
REI Anniversary Sale FAQs
What is the REI Anniversary Sale?
The REI Anniversary Sale is a huge yearly sale held online at REI.com , as well as at any of the retailer's brick-and-mortar locations. It typically runs for anywhere from 7 to 10 days.
How long does the sale run for?
All deals and discounts are ending soon on May 30, and it's recommended shoppers take advantage of the sale early in order to have access to the widest selection. It's not guaranteed that REI will restock any sold-out item before the end of the sale.
Do you have to be an REI member?
No, an REI membership is not required to participate in the sale. REI members do get 10% back on all purchases each year through the REI Annual Dividend, so although the membership is beneficial, it's not necessary.
What kind of gear is discounted?
Everything from outdoor apparel like running shoes and fleece jackets to footwear and camping gear. Most of what's on sale are geared toward spring and/or summer activities, but there are still plenty of discounted items that aren't purely for the outdoors such as athleisure apparel, smartwatches and fitness trackers, and fleece jackets — to name a few.
Does the sale also include items from the REI Outlet?
Yes, part of the sale also includes products sold via the REI Outlet , however, these are only available to REI members. By using the code ANNIV22 at checkout, members can score an extra 20% off an REI Outlet item.Read the original article on Insider
