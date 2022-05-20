Upcoming Xbox games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Xbox series X has been on and off the shelves since November 2020 and now that stock availability is starting to return, there’s never been a better time to pick up some new games.

Released alongside the Xbox series S , the new console from Microsoft has been popular for its strong line up of games, some of which are available through the Xbox Game Pass , which has proven to be terrific value.

If you want the most powerful console gaming experience from Microsoft, then the Xbox series X is the way to go. It should also be noted that the Xbox series S doesn’t have a disc drive, so make sure you’re able to play some of your existing games before you choose your Xbox console .

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives scheduled to come out like Stalker 2 or Starfield we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

Xbox games coming in May 2022

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk )

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 May (£26.85, Shopto.net )

Snowrunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in June 2022

Spellforce 3 Rebound, 7 June (£33.49, Xbox.com )

The Quarry, 10 June (£49.99, Game.co.uk )

Zorro: The Chronicles, 14 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk )

MX vs ATV Legends, 28 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk )

FOBIA - St Dinfna Hotel, 30 June (£24.99, Smythstoys.com )

Outriders Worldslayer, £54.99 ( Argos.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in July 2022

F1 22, 1 July (£59.99, Argos.co.uk )

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships , 7 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk )

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie, 8 July (£42.99, Game.co.uk )

DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£27.99, Very.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in August 2022

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk )

Saints Row , 23 August (£59.99, Very.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in September 2022

Isonzo, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in October 2022

Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk )

Xbox games coming in December 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chernobyl, 8 December (£49.99, Very.co.uk )

Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Smythstoys.com )

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our buying guide for the latest information and releases