KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pain at the pump continues for Tennesseans ahead of Memorial Day, according to the AAA. With approximately 698,000 Tennesseans forecasted to hit the roads for the holiday weekend, gas prices have increased eight cents compared to last week, a report stated. The average state price sits at $4.29, which is 43 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.41 more than one year ago, according to a release.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO