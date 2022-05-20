ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0fkoQd6Z00

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges.

The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.

“The investigation revealed that the shooting was not random and Reddick was the intended target,” Hamden police spokesperson Det. Sean Dolan stated in a release about the arrest issued Thursday.

Police did not have trouble locating the arrestee Thursday: he was already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Dolan’s release credited Hamden Det. Andrew Lipford with leading the investigation with the department’s Major Crimes Unit. They received help from New Haven PD’s Shooting Task Force, the FBI, Norwalk police, U.S. Marshals Service, the state’s attorney’s office, and the state Forensic Science Laboratory.

Comments / 2

Related
Register Citizen

Warrant: DNA, cellphone data helped make arrest in killing of Hamden teen

NEW HAVEN — Police used DNA evidence and cellphone data to bring charges against Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed in the of killing Hamden teen Semaj Reddick-Streater last spring, an arrest warrant affidavit shows. Wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit and with his hands cuffed behind his back, Smith-Reed, 19, appeared briefly...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH.com

Bethany man arrested for robbing, threatening man with infected needle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bethany was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a bank and threatening to stab another man with a needle, police said. Milford police responded to Webster Bank at 100 Broad St. on a report of a robbery. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Yorkshaitis of Bethany. Yorkshaitis was accused of threatening to stab a male with an infected needle if he did not give him the money he withdrew from the ATM.
BETHANY, CT
WTNH

Shooting suspect in custody: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Milford Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a home on Edgefield Avenue for the report of a person shot. A suspect is in custody, police said. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area due to the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is […]
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Violent Crime#The Minute Mart#Major Crimes Unit#New Haven Pd#Shooting Task Force#U S Marshals Service
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired – Barricaded Person

On May 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a telephone call stating six shots were fired within the 100 block of Orange Street. At approximately 4:40 AM EOC received a second call reporting a male subject shooting from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 100 block of Orange Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived at the scene and reported hearing more gunshots. Police identified a multifamily home on Orange Street from which the shots were being fired. Innocent citizens were evacuated and the Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit was activated.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: Carjacking leads to pursuit, crashes …

MONROE, CT — Three Bridgeport juveniles, allegedly involved in a strong armed carjacking and purse snatching at the Westfield Trumbull shopping mall, fled in a Ford Bronco on May 19, leading to three crashes in Monroe, one involving an empty school bus, before officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver that afternoon.
MONROE, CT
FOX 61

Family gathers for vigil after 16th homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — Family members of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man killed in Hartford last week mourned his loss at a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. Local group, Mother’s United Against Violence, held the vigil on Zion Street where Daryl Walker was shot last Thursday. “I still can’t believe that...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

2022-05-24: Trumbull Man Staggering in Roadway Leads to Gun Charges

On Monday, May 23, 2022, Trumbull Police arrested a local man in the area of Forestview Street, after he was observed stumbling in the roadway and was later found to have a loaded gun in his possession. Zachary Hill, age 34, of Lindberg Drive was located by police in the roadway near his home as he was carrying an armful of items, and attempting to conceal a silver object, later determined to be the firearm.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shelton stabbing suspect bonds out

Derek Savoy from Keller Williams Legacy Partners talks about how the booming real estate market could lead to big property tax bills. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson tracked a little potential shower activity overnight. Here is her Monday noon forecast. Tow truck driver struck, killed in breakdown lane of I-91 in...
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy