Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges.

The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.

“The investigation revealed that the shooting was not random and Reddick was the intended target,” Hamden police spokesperson Det. Sean Dolan stated in a release about the arrest issued Thursday.

Police did not have trouble locating the arrestee Thursday: he was already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Dolan’s release credited Hamden Det. Andrew Lipford with leading the investigation with the department’s Major Crimes Unit. They received help from New Haven PD’s Shooting Task Force, the FBI, Norwalk police, U.S. Marshals Service, the state’s attorney’s office, and the state Forensic Science Laboratory.