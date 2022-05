Zlatan Ibrahimovic will need to overcome another lengthy spell on the sidelines if he wants to continue his career in professional football. The striker, who turns 41 in October, will be out for about seven-to-eight months following a successful knee operation, AC Milan said Wednesday. The club added that the procedure was a "reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation."

