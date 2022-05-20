ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers & Storms, Drier Weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After torrential downpours Thursday night over several parts of South Florida, the sun came out Friday morning.

However, more rain is headed our way.

Keep your umbrella close as we will see another round of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

A very moist and unsettled atmosphere will keep the rain chance high throughout the day.

This weekend the rain chance will decrease due to the arrival of Saharan dust. The Saharan air will likely lead to hazy skies at times with lower air quality on Saturday and Sunday. If you have any respiratory issues, try to limit your outdoor activities.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s this weekend with the chance for just a few showers. The breeze will build with mostly cloudy skies.

cbs12.com

Strong storms, flooding and heat index above 100 degrees today

The past 24 hours has been active across South Florida. On our Friday, much of Palm Beach and Martin counties saw rain accumulation between 1-2". Those farther north saw rain accumulations less than an inch of rain. But localized totals in Boca Raton were even higher. Many spots in downtown...
PALM BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

If you are living in Miami you can count on these 10 things

Living in Miami is an incredibly unique experience, full of some wonderful experiences. Living in Miami is a dream for thousands of people who are currently either enjoying this experience or working to make their dream come true. It’s an incredible place to call home, full of opportunity and excitement, as well as tons of facilities and opportunities.
MIAMI, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, Inland Storms Possible

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another hot and humid day for South Florida with afternoon temps in the low 90s. A few inland storms will be possible as a light southeast breeze develops in the afternoon. Friday will likely be a wet start due to a surge of moisture. Our forecast models indicate the potential for some heavy rain in spots during the morning commute. Localized street flooding will be possible. With more wet weather and cloud coverage, temperatures will drop down a bit and highs will be closer to normal in the upper 80s through the weekend. Spotty storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. (CBS4)
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

More heavy rain poses flooding threat Friday in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – – A surge of moisture released from the Caribbean early Friday morning sparked an intense line of downpours across South Florida. Heavy rain totaled 1-3″ across northern Miami-Dade and Broward County. This saturated the ground, making it easier for storms Friday afternoon to produce additional flooding.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Saharan dust, 100-degree heat index will greet South Floridians this weekend

Get ready for slightly hazy days and hue-altered sunrises and sunsets, South Florida. Saharan dust is here from Africa. And while dealing with the possible respiratory concerns resulting from the Saharan dust, South Floridians also had to prepare for a Saturday heat index that could make it feel as though it’s 100 degrees. “It’s probably the first hot and humid weekend of the season,” said ...
BOCANEWSNOW

WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms Moving Into Boca Raton

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Special Weather Statement  National Weather Service Miami FL 1147 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 1230 PM EDT…  At 1147 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a […] The article WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms Moving Into Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
