There’s an element of professional dance called musicality that competitors are assessed by. It’s the ability to hear, process, and move to the music you’re dancing to so intuitively that you become a physical expression of the song. It’s almost like being an empath to the beats and melodies; instead of existing alongside them, you jump in, head first. And then you flow through some alternate universe until it’s all over and you’re sweaty and breathless in the best way.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO