If the select few who’ve managed to see Elvis ahead of its June 24 wide release are to be believed, Austin Butler’s performance as the titular rock star is out of this world. Biopics seldom go down well with the families they portray, but the Presleys who’ve gotten a sneak peek at Baz Luhrmann’s latest seem over the moon; Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley went so far as to say, “if Austin Butler doesn’t win an Academy Award, I’m going to eat my foot.” It may have been worth it in the end, but garnering such praise was no easy feat. In a new interview with GQ, Butler revealed that he took his commitment to the role so far, he ended up hospitalized and bedridden.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO