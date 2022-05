Hello lovelies and happy Monday! Over the weekend, I held a early birthday brunch at The Select located in Sandy Springs, Ga. I heard very good things about this gorgeous restaurant and had to give it a chance! If you guys live here or heard of this Art Deco restaurant that has European cuisines with tasty cocktails, it’s extremely hard to get a reservation! I booked two months in advance, my gosh lol! It’s the latest happening spot in the city but once you get in, its definitely worth the wait!

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO