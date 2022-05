NORFOLK, Neb. – The public is invited to Northeast Community College on Tues., June 7 to take part in the popular Nebraska Public Media (NPM) program, “Backyard Farmer.”. The show will be taped beginning at 6 p.m. that day near the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus, weather permitting, or inside of the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, in case of inclement weather. A question-and-answer session will be held from 5:15 – 5:45, according to the program host, Kim Todd.

