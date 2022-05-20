Dr. Oz’s Wife Lisa’s Fashion Evolution Includes Grunge & Glamorous Moments

Click here to read the full article.

Lisa Oz is seemingly about to take her razor-sharp style from the red carpet to the campaign trail, while supporting husband Dr. Oz with his Republican Senator seat bid in Pennsylvania this week. Ahead of her future appearances, we’re taking a look back at her style evolution over the years.

The “Us” author often wears textured knee-length dresses for red carpets and special appearances, varying from Super Bowl parties to movie premieres. These styles range from long to short-sleeved, featuring neutral tones and geometric patterns. When it comes to shoes, Oz regularly boosts her outfits with sleek heels, including peep-toe pumps and strappy platform sandals with stiletto heels. However, on occasion she’s also been seen in leather combat boots as well.

Oz brought her sharp style to the red carpet for Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in 2012, alongside her husband and daughters Daphne and Arabella. For the occasion, she wore a dark brown knee-length dress with a draped bodice and buckled belt accent. Finishing her look were hoop earrings and peep-toe heels with a dark leopard print.

The “Lisa Oz Show” host went for a lighter look at the “Men in Black International” premiere in 2019, accompanied by her husband, Arabella and daughter Zoe. Her look featured a white dress with short sleeves and a black lace-printed pattern that curved in geometric shapes around the dress. Delicate earrings finished her look, as well as a pair of black suede sandals that included thin platform soles and crossed toe straps.

The mother of four brought more patterns out to play in February for the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles. Continuing her penchant for knee-length dresses, she slipped on a black long-sleeved number covered in white polka dots, paired with sunglasses, hoop earrings and sheer tights. However, Oz departed from heels to strap into a pair of black leather combat boots. Featuring a lace-up silhouette, the rounded-toe style gained an edge from silver side studs around its soles.

The author tried minimalist style for a primary night election gathering in Newtown, Penn., for Dr. Oz’s Republican U.S. Senate candidacy on Tuesday night. This look featured a classic white blouse with scalloped sleeves. For a more glamorous and eclectic look, she completed her outfit with a stack of layered gold bracelets and a matching watch. Finishing the outfit was a high-waisted red skirt. Though her footwear of choice was not visible, it’s highly likely Oz took the formal route with a pair of neutral heels or sandals for a sharp height boost.