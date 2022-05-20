ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz’s Wife Lisa’s Fashion Evolution Includes Grunge & Glamorous Moments

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Lisa Oz is seemingly about to take her razor-sharp style from the red carpet to the campaign trail, while supporting husband Dr. Oz with his Republican Senator seat bid in Pennsylvania this week. Ahead of her future appearances, we’re taking a look back at her style evolution over the years.

The “Us” author often wears textured knee-length dresses for red carpets and special appearances, varying from Super Bowl parties to movie premieres. These styles range from long to short-sleeved, featuring neutral tones and geometric patterns. When it comes to shoes, Oz regularly boosts her outfits with sleek heels, including peep-toe pumps and strappy platform sandals with stiletto heels. However, on occasion she’s also been seen in leather combat boots as well.

Oz brought her sharp style to the red carpet for Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in 2012, alongside her husband and daughters Daphne and Arabella. For the occasion, she wore a dark brown knee-length dress with a draped bodice and buckled belt accent. Finishing her look were hoop earrings and peep-toe heels with a dark leopard print.

The “Lisa Oz Show” host went for a lighter look at the “Men in Black International” premiere in 2019, accompanied by her husband, Arabella and daughter Zoe. Her look featured a white dress with short sleeves and a black lace-printed pattern that curved in geometric shapes around the dress. Delicate earrings finished her look, as well as a pair of black suede sandals that included thin platform soles and crossed toe straps.

The mother of four brought more patterns out to play in February for the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles. Continuing her penchant for knee-length dresses, she slipped on a black long-sleeved number covered in white polka dots, paired with sunglasses, hoop earrings and sheer tights. However, Oz departed from heels to strap into a pair of black leather combat boots. Featuring a lace-up silhouette, the rounded-toe style gained an edge from silver side studs around its soles.

The author tried minimalist style for a primary night election gathering in Newtown, Penn., for Dr. Oz’s Republican U.S. Senate candidacy on Tuesday night. This look featured a classic white blouse with scalloped sleeves. For a more glamorous and eclectic look, she completed her outfit with a stack of layered gold bracelets and a matching watch. Finishing the outfit was a high-waisted red skirt. Though her footwear of choice was not visible, it’s highly likely Oz took the formal route with a pair of neutral heels or sandals for a sharp height boost.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a...
Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
