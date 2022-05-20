ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Isolated frosts seen in Brazil farming regions, risk remains for Saturday

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Some areas of Brazil's Parana, Sao Paulo and southern highland parts of Minas Gerais regions saw frost due to sub-zero temperatures on Friday, and more could be coming over weekend, according to meteorologists. Lower temperatures were registered in several regions of Parana and...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

More than 70% of Brazilians would consume transgenic wheat -survey

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - More than 70% of consumers in Brazil would not have any restrictions related to consumption of transgenic wheat, according to a survey seen by Reuters that is changing companies' perception about whether to sell GMO wheat in Brazil. The survey breaks a paradigm in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina hikes sugarcane-based bioethanol price for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has increased the price of bioethanol made from sugarcane, which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American nation, according to an announcement in the official gazette on Monday. The economy ministry's energy department said the new value for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Costa Rica resumes imports of Mexican avocados after WTO resolution

SAN JOSE, May 24 (Reuters) - Costa Rica resumed the importation of Mexican avocados after a World Trade Organization (WTO) resolution ended seven years of restrictions by the Central American country, the Mexican government said on Tuesday. Costa Rica had argued that its own crop would be put at risk...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China strikes deal to allow Brazilian corn imports

(Adds CBOT corn prices and comments from analysts and Brazil association) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, posing a possible threat to U.S. exports. The agreement signals China...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia lawmakers call for push to curb spread of foot and mouth disease

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government reported on Monday more than 20,000 livestock had been infected by foot and mouth disease in 16 provinces, as lawmakers urged authorities to find the source of the virus and ramp up efforts to prevent further spread. The infections have spread since the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Raizen considers accelerating expansion plan on 2G ethanol

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA is considering accelerating its expansion plan on second-generation ethanol plants, executives said on Wednesday during an investor day. This comes roughly two weeks after the firm, a joint venture between Cosan SA and Shell, approved a 2 billion reais...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global prices, exports slow down

May 23 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week following higher wheat prices in Paris, analysts said on Monday, adding that the country's exports continued to slow down due to seasonal factors. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from Black Sea ports were at $395-405 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $10 from a week earlier, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. IKAR, another consultancy, said that the price rose by $20 to $410 per tonne, but there were no deals signed. Russia exported 300,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 330,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. The consultancy expects Russia's May wheat exports at 800,000 tonnes, down from 2.2 million tonnes in April as the state export quota is being depleted. In the domestic market, prices fell due to the stronger rouble currency, muted demand from exporters and domestic consumers, as well as rising supply from farmers who liquidate their grain stocks ahead of the new crop. Spring grains were planted on 16.8 million hectares as of May 17 vs 17.0 million hectares a year ago as the sowing started to lag in Russia's Volga region, Sovecon said. Ample rains are expected in many wheat producing regions of Russia this week, including the southern Rostov region which has been dry recently. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,375 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($258.40) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 39,175 rbls/t -1,475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 106,025 rbls/t -5,675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 50,500 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,950-2,050/t +$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,890/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $988.8/t +$28 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 59.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Saudi SAGO procures 89,290 T of wheat from local farmers so far - statement

May 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer (SAGO) procured 89,290 tonnes of wheat from local farmers so far, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil sugarcane crushing falls short of estimates in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing missed market expectations in the first half of May, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, as the 2022/23 season picks up pace but remains delayed from a year earlier. Crushing reached 34.37 million tonnes in early May,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (April) (May) 22/avera ge* Total wheat 5.82 5.74 5.69 -2.1 +1.4 - soft wheat 6.04 5.95 5.89 -2.5 +0.9 - durum wheat 3.54 3.55 3.61 +2.1 +2.7 Total barley 5.08 4.97 4.89 -3.7 +1.0 - spring barley 4.21 4.31 4.18 -0.8 +1.2 - winter barley 6.09 5.79 5.78 -5.1 +0.5 Grain maize 7.94 7.91 7.92 -0.3 +0.6 Rye 4.17 4.11 4.10 -1.6 +5.3 Triticale 4.42 4.34 4.29 -2.8 +2.4 Rapeseed 3.19 3.19 3.17 -0.5 +3.2 Potato N/A 34.4 35.9 N/A +5.9 Sugar beet N/A 77.8 78.0 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.34 2.38 2.39 +1.9 +2.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.4 +3.4 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-21 cents, corn rises 3-4 cents, soybeans 2-4 cents higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking ways to get grain and vegetable oils out of the country by breaking a months-long blockade of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by the Russian navy and moving more by land. The war, together with Western sanctions against Russia,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache cuts India 2022/23 wheat crop forecast to 99 million T

May 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "Heat stress resulting from an unprecedented spike in temperatures beginning in the mid-March 2022 has had a marked impact on India's wheat crop. Yields are 10-15 percent down, driving India's forecasted market year (MY) 2022/23 (April-March) wheat production down from 110 million metric tons (MMT) to 99 MMT. On May 13, 2022, the Indian government announced a ban on wheat exports, citing the sudden spike in global wheat prices and the resulting food security risks to India. ... Under the current market supply situation, India's wheat exports in MY 2022/23 would barely touch upon 6 MMT, compared to MY 2021/22's volume of 8.5 MMT and MY 2022/23's initial projection of 10 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures fall to six-week low; wheat weak; soybeans strong

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures dropped 1.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said. "This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

COFCO International sets target for soy land use in Latin America

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. The company generated sales of $48 billion last year, up...
AGRICULTURE

