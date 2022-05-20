Isolated frosts seen in Brazil farming regions, risk remains for Saturday

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)

