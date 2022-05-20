Record-high diesel prices hammer Hermiston trucking company

Have you ever been on a road trip and you see something that reminds you of home? You look a little bit closer and you are even more convinced that what you see, isn't just reminding you of home, but that it's actually from there? Then, you take to your phone and search google for the historical Teapot Done in Zillah, Washington, just to make sure you're not going crazy? Okay, well you might not have had that exact experience, but my friend Ezekiel Stinnett did while he was in Wichita, Kansas. Take a look.

ZILLAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO