On Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at about 11:55 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal single vehicle crash on Hwy 20 at milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed a Peterbilt CMV towing an unloaded chip trailer with a single occupant, David Damon...

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO