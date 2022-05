Deputies and Troopers responded to an alarm at the US Forest Service work center in Siltcoos. Upon arrival they discovered someone entered the building and stole a side by side ATV. The stolen side by side is a 2021 Can-Am Maverick 4-seater ATV. It is black and tan in color. This ATV belongs to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and was being stored at the work center at the time of the burglary. The burglary was believed to have occurred just prior to 1:00am.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO