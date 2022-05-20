ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, soybeans steady-down 2 cents

 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for third day in...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn drops to six-week low; wheat, soybeans also weak

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 2.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said. "This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm with traders focused on global supplies

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed firm on Tuesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session, with concerns about supplies of global vegetable oils in focus. * Traders also noted support from the U.S. Agriculture Department's planting report on Monday afternoon, which showed farmers had made good progress in their corn seeding, which reduced the likelihood of growers devoting more acres to soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract gained 6 cents to $16.93 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal futures were $4.60 higher at $427.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil settled off 0.35 cent at 80.12 cents per lb. * India has allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil for the current and the next fiscal year to March 2024, a government order said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to keep a lid on local prices. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday on a technical setback after rising to their highest since April 22 during the overnight trading session. * Declines in soymeal added pressure to soybeans, with traders saying recent gains had made soymeal too pricey for domestic buyers looking to feed their livestock. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract ended down 18-1/4 cents at $16.87 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the July contract's 20-day Bollinger range, a level it has not traded above since March 24. * CBOT July soymeal futures dropped 1.7% to $422.50 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil settled off 0.46 cent at 80.47 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 575,781 tonnes, down from 802,575 tonnes the prior week. Analysts forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting that USDA report on Monday afternoon would show that U.S. soybean planting was 49% complete as of May 22, up from 30% the previous week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat drops as hopes for Ukraine exports rise

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures dropped on Wednesday but MGEX spring wheat closed firm after trading in negative territory for much of the session. * The possibility of increased shipments from the Black Sea region pressured the market but prices for all three classes of wheat closed well above their session lows. * Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying. * The upending of wheat trade flows since Russia's invasion of Ukraine three months ago has buoyed wheat futures -- sending prices soaring near record highs. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract , which has fallen for five of the past six sessions, settled down 6-1/2 cents at $11.48-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 2-1/4 cents at $12.35-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $12.82-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting at U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 50,000 and 500,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales totaled 334,090 in the week ended May 12. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures fall but corn closes higher

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by weather forecasts that will allow farmers to make good progress on the end of their planting tasks as well as concerns about demand from China. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures also were weaker, with the market...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans weaken as northern Plains planting weather improves

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, with forecasts for improved planting weather in northern growing areas pressuring prices. * Soymeal and soyoil also were weaker on prospects for increased competition on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract shed 12 cents to settle at $16.81 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July soymeal was down $2.90 at $424.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil dropped 1.20 cents to 78.92 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes in the week ended May 19. That compares with 902,189 tonnes in the week ended May 12. * China's custom authority is expected to approve imports of soy protein and soymeal from Brazil during talks next month, an official involved in the negotiations told Reuters, requesting anonymity. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise after three straight down sessions

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, breaking a streak of three straight losing sessions on a round of bargain-buying as tight global supplies and concerns about crop development in the United States and Europe remain in focus, traders said. * But the gains were kept in check as high prices for wheat have limited export demand for U.S. supplies. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat rose 1 percentage point to 28% as of May 22 as drought persists in two-thirds of U.S. production areas as the crop nears maturity. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract rose 21-1/4 cents to settle at $11.90 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 24-3/4 cents at $12.77-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures gained 23 cents to $13.02 a bushel. * A USDA report on Monday morning showed that export inspections of wheat fell to 309,501 tonnes in the week ended May 19 from 348,937 tonnes in the prior week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall for fourth time in five sessions

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on expectations that the harvest in the northern hemisphere in the coming weeks will provide relief to tight global balance sheets in the short term, traders said. * Wheat futures have fallen in four of the past five sessions. * Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 35-1/4 cents to settle at $11.54-3/4 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average. Technical support was noted at its 20-day moving average, a level it has not dropped below in two weeks. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 39-1/2 cents at $12.37 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures shed 21-1/4 cents to $12.77-1/4 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall as supplies rise

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures eased on Tuesday, pressured by a government report released after the close on Monday that showed supplies of pork at their highest in two years. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said that frozen stocks of pork stood at 530.244...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday on a slower pace of spring wheat planting and concerns over yield for the winter crop in the United States, while soybeans and corn eased amid falling crude oil prices. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying, pull corn higher; soy weak

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, snapping a three session losing streak on a round of bargain buying as traders waited for the latest assessment about crop health. "It is just a bounce back from the bashing it took last week," said Tom Fritz, commodity...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (April) (May) 22/avera ge* Total wheat 5.82 5.74 5.69 -2.1 +1.4 - soft wheat 6.04 5.95 5.89 -2.5 +0.9 - durum wheat 3.54 3.55 3.61 +2.1 +2.7 Total barley 5.08 4.97 4.89 -3.7 +1.0 - spring barley 4.21 4.31 4.18 -0.8 +1.2 - winter barley 6.09 5.79 5.78 -5.1 +0.5 Grain maize 7.94 7.91 7.92 -0.3 +0.6 Rye 4.17 4.11 4.10 -1.6 +5.3 Triticale 4.42 4.34 4.29 -2.8 +2.4 Rapeseed 3.19 3.19 3.17 -0.5 +3.2 Potato N/A 34.4 35.9 N/A +5.9 Sugar beet N/A 77.8 78.0 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.34 2.38 2.39 +1.9 +2.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.4 +3.4 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise on strong export prospects

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rose on Monday, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 22, on expectations for a pick-up in demand from top pork consumer China, traders said. The most-active July hog futures contract ended firm for the sixth time in...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on cash market pressure; hog futures mixed

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by weakness in the cash markets, traders said. Hog futures were mixed, with prices closing well off their session highs after contracts hit technical resistance. The nearby June hogs contract rose 0.025 cent to 109.05 cents per...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil sugarcane crushing falls short of estimates in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing missed market expectations in the first half of May, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, as the 2022/23 season picks up pace but remains delayed from a year earlier. Crushing reached 34.37 million tonnes in early May,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures fall on hopes for pick-up in Ukraine exports

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday on reports that Russia was ready to provide humanitarian corridors for food shipments out of Ukraine, traders said. Soybeans also were weaker, led lower by soymeal on expectations that China is set to approve imports of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine exports 28,000 T grain by trucks so far in May - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported around 28,000 tonnes of grain by truck from May 1 to 22, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday, quoting official data. In peacetime, Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, ships abroad up to 6 million tonnes a month of grain. Its exports fell sharply after Black Sea ports were blocked due to the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.
AGRICULTURE

