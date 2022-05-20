CBOT Trends-Wheat down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, soybeans steady-down 2 cents

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday on a technical setback after rising to their highest since April 22 during the overnight trading session. * Declines in soymeal added pressure to soybeans, with traders saying recent gains had made soymeal too pricey for domestic buyers looking to feed their livestock. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract ended down 18-1/4 cents at $16.87 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the July contract's 20-day Bollinger range, a level it has not traded above since March 24. * CBOT July soymeal futures dropped 1.7% to $422.50 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil settled off 0.46 cent at 80.47 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 575,781 tonnes, down from 802,575 tonnes the prior week. Analysts forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting that USDA report on Monday afternoon would show that U.S. soybean planting was 49% complete as of May 22, up from 30% the previous week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Comments / 0