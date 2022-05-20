CBOT Trends-Wheat down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, soybeans steady-down 2 cents

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures dropped on Wednesday but MGEX spring wheat closed firm after trading in negative territory for much of the session. * The possibility of increased shipments from the Black Sea region pressured the market but prices for all three classes of wheat closed well above their session lows. * Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying. * The upending of wheat trade flows since Russia's invasion of Ukraine three months ago has buoyed wheat futures -- sending prices soaring near record highs. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract , which has fallen for five of the past six sessions, settled down 6-1/2 cents at $11.48-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 2-1/4 cents at $12.35-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $12.82-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting at U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 50,000 and 500,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales totaled 334,090 in the week ended May 12. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO