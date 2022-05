In the June 7 GOP primary, State Rep. Dennis Bush (R-Cherokee) will not have the support of sitting Gov. Kim Reynolds. Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds, who's running for re-election this year, announced via a statement that she'd endorsed Zach Dieken of Granville who is one of three candidates in the Iowa House District 5 race along with Bush and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley. The newly-drawn district takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, including the city of Cherokee.

