Perrysburg, OH

NW Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game set for June 17

sent-trib.com
 5 days ago

PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Athletic Boosters will once again host the annual Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg’s Widdel Field at Steinecker Stadium on June 17 with a kickoff time...

www.sent-trib.com

sent-trib.com

Fralick adds Fearne to basketball team

Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Jasmine Fearne. Fearne will be eligible to play in the 2022-23 academic year. “We are so excited to add Jasmine to our program,” Fralick said. “She is a very skilled, versatile player who will bring...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Generals get redemption on Bobcats at Carter Park

Anthony Wayne came to Bowling Green’s Carter Park Wednesday with a chip on their shoulder. Over the past two years, BG junior Nate Kress has had the Generals’ number. So, when Kress took the mound in a Division I district semifinal Wednesday, AW was ready. The Generals scored...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg clinches share of NLL baseball title

SYLVANIA — Senior Ben Robeson pitched five innings of one-hit baseball in leading Perrysburg to an 11-0 win over Southview Monday, as the Yellow Jackets clinched a share of the Northern Lakes League title. Perrysburg, 21-5 overall, has three NLL losses while Bowling Green (16-6) has four, so a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg girls track competes at district meet

TOLEDO — At St. Francis High School, the Perrysburg girls track team had three first place finishes at the Division I district meet Friday. Hannah Kersten won the 3200 (11:50.14), Ava Kincaid won the 100 hurdles (15.93) and the 4x800 relay team won a championship in 9:36.1. The top...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons surge past Colonials, 5-3

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Bowling Green State University softball team used the long ball to take the lead for good as the Falcons downed George Washington University, 5-3, Monday. The game, part of the National Invitational Softball Championships, was held at TC Colorado Field. Sarah Gonzalez homered to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood pole vaulter Dalton Hesselbart wins district championship

OAK HARBOR— Eastwood pole vaulter Dalton Hesselbart won a Division II district championship, clearing 14 feet, 3 inches. Eastwood’s Devin Good was second in the 800 (2:04.62), Cory Jay was second in the 1600 (11:05.12), and the 4x800 relay team finished second in 8:30.85. Placing third for the...
ROSSFORD, OH
sent-trib.com

BG's 4x100 relay team finishes first at district meet

FINDLAY — Bowling Green’s 4x100 relay team finished first at the Findlay Division I district meet in a time of 50.37. BG’s Allison Wiles was third in the 1600 (5:27.64) and Maddie O’Dell was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.15). The top four advance to next week’s regionals.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Yvonne “Bonnie” M. (Saylor) Feck

Yvonne “Bonnie” M. (Saylor) Feck, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 21, 2022. She was born June 29, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Milton and Verlie (York) Saylor. She married Paul Feck on July 5, 1958 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with...
sent-trib.com

Otsego competes at district meet

DEFIANCE — Otsego’s Nathan Snyder finished second in the 100 (11.95) at the Defiance Division II district meet. Teammate Nathan Strahm was second in the 800 (2:03.03) and the 4x100 relay 45.08) was third. The top four in each event advance to the regional meet. In the girls...
DEFIANCE, OH
sent-trib.com

Deans’ Lists

More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. The dean’s list includes the following students: Ethan Barnes of Northwood; Ashlee Ziegler of Custar; Sarah Briscoe of Bradner; Ethan Brown, Tyler Foos, Adam Iler, Jake Boyk, Elise Semko, Christian Kuhlwein, Daniel Cagle, Josie Genson, Evan Carlisle, Bob Walters, and Sabrina Ramos, all of Bowling Green; Jack Gentry, Anna Loehrke, Cassandra Daler, Jillian Craig, Rocio Hernandez, Samantha Wilson, and Rachel Hefner, all of Perrysburg; and Savannah Hinojosa of Rossford.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Put a Lid on It: Free youth bike helmets available

To help prevent injuries and save lives, the Bowling Green Bike Safety Commission is joining the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in a statewide effort to remind children to “Put a Lid on It” during May, which is Ohio Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Month. Bicycle...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 5-25-2022

WALBRIDGE — A home in the 300 block of Elmwood Road was significantly damaged in a fire that started in the garage Monday afternoon. Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said an adult and three children were in the home, but got out before the fire spread from the garage to the home.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville contractor indicted for theft

A Pemberville man has been indicted for accepting payment for a construction project he allegedly never started and did not provide a refund. A Wood County grand jury on May 18 indicted David E. Salley, 41, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov....
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Gail F. Claybaugh

Gail F. Claybaugh, 96, formerly of Findlay, died May 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
sent-trib.com

Marion W. Kerr

Marion W. Kerr, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Friday May 20, 2022. He was born January 29, 1943 to the late Marion E. and Elizabeth S. (Slane) Kerr. He married Sharon Jones October 26, 1963 and she preceded him in death March 12, 2022. Marion worked as a truck...
sent-trib.com

University of Findlay offers summer camps

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will hold camps and events throughout the summer. Topics will include equestrian, children’s book art and theology. They include:. June 6-10: Open to children in grades 5-8, this camp will allow participants to explore the ways that STEAM can help them learn about the world around them.
FINDLAY, OH

