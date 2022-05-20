NW Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game set for June 17

More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. The dean’s list includes the following students: Ethan Barnes of Northwood; Ashlee Ziegler of Custar; Sarah Briscoe of Bradner; Ethan Brown, Tyler Foos, Adam Iler, Jake Boyk, Elise Semko, Christian Kuhlwein, Daniel Cagle, Josie Genson, Evan Carlisle, Bob Walters, and Sabrina Ramos, all of Bowling Green; Jack Gentry, Anna Loehrke, Cassandra Daler, Jillian Craig, Rocio Hernandez, Samantha Wilson, and Rachel Hefner, all of Perrysburg; and Savannah Hinojosa of Rossford.
