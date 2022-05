Music statistics are a fun way to learn about your taste in music, as well as your listening habits. Do you want to know your Spotify statistics? Or learn about the songs and artists you've listened to the most? You don't have to wait until the Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year to do that. This article will show you how to use Spotify and other third-party apps to check your Spotify statistics.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO