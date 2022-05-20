Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

Originally published May 22, 2022. Updated with the victim’s identify and cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot to death in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them of gunshots on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. (credit: CBS) Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that the victim was 32-year-old Michael Darnell Smith, and he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Police said this was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO