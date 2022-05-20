ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in NW Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to a shooting early this morning in northwest Rochester. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says dispatchers received several calls shortly after 4 AM from citizens reporting the sounds of multiple gunshots...

