The Board of Directors at Prentiss Christian School has announced that Dr. Joshua Bowen has accepted the opportunity to become the next Head of School. Bowen first came to Prentiss Christian in 2014 as the high school English teacher, eventually becoming the high school principal before accepting an interim headmaster position in Jackson. He has most recently served as the academic counselor at Presbyterian Christian School. Throughout this time, Bowen remained heavily involved with the Prentiss Christian as a photographer, teaching ACT workshops and working with the seniors.

PRENTISS, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO