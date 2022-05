Standing on what will be a patio for students to use to get some fresh air between classes or study with friends while sipping coffee, Jeannine Vail, senior project manager of the University of North Texas system, makes sure those who took part in a recent tour of the Frisco Landing building soak in the view of the rolling hills to the west of the new UNT at Frisco campus.

