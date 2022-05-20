ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Vols defeat Baylor, advance to NCAA semifinals

By Ken Lay
No. 6 Tennessee (26-7) has advanced to the NCAA Tournament tennis semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Tennessee defeated No. 3 Baylor (29-4), 4-3, Thursday at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

Tennessee advances to play No. 7 Virginia Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT.

The quarterfinal against Baylor was not decided until the final match of the dual when freshman Shunsuke Mitsui notched a three-set victory over Baylor’s Finn Bass, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Two of Baylor’s four dual match losses have been against Tennessee.

The Vols recorded singles wins from Emile Hudd and Adam Walton.

Hudd defeated Sven Lah, 7-6 (3), 6-3, and Walton won in three sets over Adrian Boitan, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Tennessee won the doubles point by claiming two matches.

UT’s tandems of Johannus Monday and Walton, and Hudd and Mitsui, won in doubles competition for the Vols.

