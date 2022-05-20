NBA playoffs: Grant Williams' results in conference finals game No. 2

Former University of Tennessee basketball player Grant Williams came off the bench in Boston’s, 127-102, victory at Miami in game No. 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Thursday.

Williams played 32 minutes for the Celtics. He recorded 19 points, four rebounds and one steal.

The former Vol was 5-for-7 from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-for-8 from the 201 the free throw line.

The Eastern Conference finals is a best-of-seven series and is tied 1-1. The series will resume Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff for game No. 3 is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The contest will be televised by ABC.