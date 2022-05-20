ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NBA playoffs: Grant Williams' results in conference finals game No. 2

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsGrQ_0fko3RX100

Former University of Tennessee basketball player Grant Williams came off the bench in Boston’s, 127-102, victory at Miami in game No. 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Thursday.

Williams played 32 minutes for the Celtics. He recorded 19 points, four rebounds and one steal.

The former Vol was 5-for-7 from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-for-8 from the 201 the free throw line.

The Eastern Conference finals is a best-of-seven series and is tied 1-1. The series will resume Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff for game No. 3 is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The contest will be televised by ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Dante Calabria inks high school head coaching job

Former UNC basketball wing Dante Calabria is returning back to his home state for the next step in his professional career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Calabria would be the newest men’s basketball coach at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. Calabria returns back to the WPIAL basketball league where he starred for Blackhawk back in the early 1990’s and was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2014. Bethel Park moves on from Josh Bears who resigned after last season. Bethel Park went 16-7 overall last year and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Calabria arrives at Bethel...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#University Of Tennessee#Celtics#Abc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Ashton Porter announces top schools

Texas is looking to catch some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class and have been included on numerous top schools lists over the last week. The latest is by way of four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter. The Longhorns made the cut for Porter’s top 10 schools alongside Baylor, California, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arkansas.
CYPRESS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens agree to terms with CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens secondary struggled mightily during the 2021 season due to a combination of factors. Injury, subpar play and inconsistency plagued the unit, but Baltimore has taken the 2022 offseason to shore up their group and secure talented players at both cornerback and safety. On Tuesday, it was announced...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho reveals top schools

On Sunday, 2023 linebacker/safety Samuel Omosigho released his top ten schools via Twitter. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Other programs that were included are TCU, USC, Oklahoma, SMU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss. Omosigho is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings....
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy