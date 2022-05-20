ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A Study Says Pugs Aren't 'Typical Dogs' & They're Just So Unhealthy By Comparison

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNDfm_0fko1ieu00

Pugs, while very cute, should no longer be considered a "typical dog" because of all the health issues that come along with the breed, according to a new U.K. study.

Researchers at the Royal Veterinary College made that slightly awkward declaration this week, after comparing the breed's health issues to those of other dogs.

They looked at 16,218 pugs and compared them to 889,326 dogs of other breeds, and they found that pugs' physical features put them at a higher risk of having health issues, obesity and other disorders.

"Highly differing heath profiles between pugs and other dogs in the U.K. suggest that the pug has diverged substantially from mainstream dog breeds and can no longer be considered as a typical dog from a health perspective," said the study.

They found that pugs are more prone to disease than other breeds, and that they also showed higher rates of obesity, breathing problems and heart issues.

Researchers pointed to pugs' unusual noses as one of the reasons they have more medical issues — a trait that humans have specifically tried to breed into them.

The study points out that many people fall in love with pugs' baby-like features, but "these same facial features that humans find so appealing have also been associated with several conformationally-driven disorders."

The study adds that some of these issues have been normalized as part of "what makes a pug a pug," but they say all those health issues add up, and pugs generally don't live that long as a result.

While their popularity is on the rise in the United Kingdom, they are equally as popular in the U.S. with the American Kennel Club listing them as 28th most popular breed out of a count of 204.

All this is to say that while pugs are cute, the evidence suggests that humans have bred them in a way that they're just not as healthy as other dogs.

Comments / 2

Related
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
Daily Mail

Long-faced dogs like greyhounds are hard to rehome because their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, scientists say

The long face of the greyhound makes them harder to rehome as their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, according to scientists. Edinburgh University researchers presented nearly 2,500 individuals with photos of nine different dogs, including two long-nosed, two short-headed and two in between. They then asked the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pugs#Fat People
ScienceAlert

How Often Should You Feed Your Dog? Giant Study Reveals a Surprising Answer

Every dog is different, and depending on things like their breed, size, age, and health, their particular dietary requirements may also be different, including what you should feed them, and how much. But what about how often? A new study that assessed over 10,000 dogs offers some startling insights into the apparent links between feeding frequency and canine health – and the key takeaway is definitely food for thought. According to the research, adult dogs that are fed only once per day tend to score significantly better across several indicators of health, compared with dogs that are fed more often. "Controlling for sex,...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyphew.com

Woman Seeks To Adopt A Dog From A Shelter And Finds The Dog She Lost 2 Years Ago

After more than two years apart and while hunting for a dog for her two children from a shelter, this mother from Pennsylvania, United States, had a lovely and highly emotional reunion with her lost dog. Aisha Nieves noticed a pit bull-Rottweiler hybrid on the Lehigh County Humane Society’s (LCHS) adoption website and recognized it was the same dog she had lost years before.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
dailyphew.com

Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

After This Man’s Cat Was Put Down At The Vet, He Received A Heartwarming Gift Including Ashes, Fur And A Paw With Seeds

It wouldn’t be a lie to state that pets make our lives much better, and some of our little critters go even a mile further than just being sweet companions. They fill our lives with laughter, happy borks and general warmth with their presence. That’s why it’s extremely hard to let them go once it’s time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. No matter how sick and weak they get, the least we can do as their faithful human partners is to ease their journey and save them from suffering that old age and illness might bring. If only it would ease our pain…
STOW, OH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy