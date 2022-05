Stephen Curry has been named to the All-NBA Second Team lineup of five. This was far from his best season, statistically, despite being the campaign in which he very ceremoniously set the record for the most three-pointers ever made in a basketball career, surpassing then-leader Ray Allen—at Madison Square Garden, no less. Aside from that exciting moment, though, it's been a ho-hum year from the two-time MVP, with his own accomplishments mixing humbly in with those of his team. He missed 18 games from injury and shot the worst percentage from deep in his life, but his Golden State Warriors won 53 games, their most in three seasons. And now, they're on the brink of a sixth appearance in the NBA Finals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO