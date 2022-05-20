ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Remember Jones Releases "Love Will Return"

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Remember Jones has released "Love Will Return" from his upcoming album, HaHa Bitch! The artist will celebrate the album's release and his own birthday with the first annual Summer Slay! Festival at The Stone Pony on Saturday, July 9th. This show will showcase Jones’ “won’t...

"EXPOSED" by Beth Henley Extended at Black Box PAC

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Following a sold-out Q&A session with Beth Henley and Craig Lucas, Black Box PAC's world premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley has been extended! Originally set to close Saturday May 28, the show will return after Labor Day Weekend for an extra four performances: June 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 8:00pm. The show runs at The Black Box Performing Arts Center - 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New York Classical Theatre presents "Cymbeline"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Classical Theatre has announced casting for Shakespeare’s romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production will be presented from June 14 to July 10, 2022 at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The cast will feature Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Idea Committee To Release First Album and Perform in NJ/PA

(MT. LAUREL, NJ) -- Get ready for a big summer full of big plans and big fun. Big Idea Committee, co-created by veteran professional performers Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun, blends musical theatre vocals and live cello instrumentals to create an interactive and theatrical experience for kids ages 3-8. Petrini and Brun, who have been celebrated by families for creating unique immersive musical theatre experiences, will release their first ever full-length self-titled album on June 17, 2022. Additionally, families will be able to get a chance to experience Big Idea Committee live and in person in West Chester, PA on June 21 and Mt. Laurel Township, NJ on July 10.
WEST CHESTER, PA
The Zappa Band Launches First Headlining Tour with Shows in NY/NJ

(NEWTON, NJ) -- One of the most ground-breaking, original, and fearless figures of popular music was undoubtedly the legendary Frank Zappa. And paying tribute to his late icon is The Zappa Band – a group largely comprised of former members of Frank’s bands. And for the first time ever, the group (who had previously opened a string of shows for prog greats King Crimson) will be headlining their own tour for much of June – including dates at Sony Hall in New York City on June 16th and The Newton Theatre in Newton, NJ on June 18th.
NEWTON, NJ
Music Mountain Theatre presents "Godspell"

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Godspell opens at Music Mountain Theatre on Friday, May 27th featuring a live 5-piece band! Godspell runs from May 27 through June 12, playing a total of 12 performances. Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJPAC hosts Jersey New Moves

(NEWARK, NJ) -- In association with Dance New Jersey, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a one-night only showcase on Friday, June 10, 2022, featuring world premiere works by five, young female New Jersey-based choreographers. After a year-long mentorship with modern dance professionals including Carolyn Dorfman (Carolyn Dorfman Dance), Sam Pott (Nimbus Dance Works), and Andy Chiang (Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company), these talented dancers/choreographers will premiere and perform their new original works on the NJPAC stage. This marks the third Jersey New Moves presentation at NJPAC (hiatus during COVID 2020-21).
NEWARK, NJ
Weekday Schubert Quartets, Baroque, and More at Princeton Festival

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Chamber and Baroque music lovers have the opportunity to enjoy multiple weekday concerts during the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)’s all-new Princeton Festival, which runs June 10-25. National radio personality Rob Kapilow makes an appearance, and performing ensembles including Germany’s Signum Quartet, the Sebastians, the Festival Chorus and the unique trio Time For Three perform under the enormous performance tent on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden or across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church. All performances take place at 7:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
Inside Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to August 25 during the 6:00pm to 9:00pm program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC’s Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.’s.
NEWARK, NJ
The Theater Project presents Summer Improv Class for Kids 12-17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a three-week Improv Workshop for kids 12-17 from July 11-29. The workshop will meet Monday through Friday, 6:00pm - 7:30pm, with a final free performance for friends and family Friday, July 28. Sessions will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Union, 1050 Jeanette Ave, in Union Township, NJ.
UNION, NJ
The Doo-Wah Riders LIVE! at the Grunin Center

Fans of country music are ready and waiting inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, May 14, 2022 evening for a live concert by The Doo-Wah Riders. The Doo-Wah Riders are a country band with a Cajun twist. Founded in Southern California in 1978, the group has recorded seven albums including their latest, Obstacles. They have appeared in concert with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, and LeAnn Rimes, and also served as a backup band for performers such as Chuck Berry, Charlie Daniels, Glen Campbell, Martina McBride, and Lee Ann Womack. In addition to appearing on TV on The Nashville Network, they can be seen performing their original song, “Glowing in the Ashes,” in the film Basic Instinct starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Love From Philly Festival Brings Music, Art, Film & Culture to the Parkway

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Love From Philly will officially kick off Philly’s newest outdoor venue – The Oval On the Parkway with a free all Philadelphia culture celebration featuring performances from local artists who call the city home including Rich Medina, Cosmo Baker, Lauren Hart, the West Philly Orchestra, Schooly D, The Philly Gospel Preservation Alliance, The Ultimates, Ursula Rucker, The Tisburys, WALLIS and more. The event takes place on Saturday, June 11th starting at 11:00am.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2022 Season

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its 2022 season, featuring three new plays from regional dramatists. The season will kick off in July with the New Jersey Premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Mud Row. The season will also feature Scab by Gino Diiorio, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area, and the full production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by Tylie Shider, recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission. The dates for a developmental reading of the 2022 Premiere Play Festival runner-up will be announced later this year.
UNION, NJ
"Fiddler on the Roof" comes to MPAC

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) presents the Morristown engagement of the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at Friday-Saturday, June 17-18. This is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” "Sunrise Sunset,” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents "To Kill A Mockingbird"

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – The Kimmel Cultural Campus, in partnership with The Shubert Organization, presents the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird in a Philadelphia premiere engagement, July 12 – 24, 2022 at the Campus’ Academy of Music. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, will come to Philadelphia as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside Lighthouse International Film Festival's DARKHOUSE Category

(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- The 14th Annual Lighthouse International Film Festival takes place June 2-5, 2022. The festival's new DARKHOUSE genre category is for horror movies, thrillers, sci-fi, and fantasy films, including the galactic premier of "MAD GOD" on the big screen at Manahawkin's Regal Cinema. It is scheduled for an exclusive streaming release on AMC's Shudder later this month.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
