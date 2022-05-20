Remember Jones Releases "Love Will Return"

Fans of country music are ready and waiting inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, May 14, 2022 evening for a live concert by The Doo-Wah Riders. The Doo-Wah Riders are a country band with a Cajun twist. Founded in Southern California in 1978, the group has recorded seven albums including their latest, Obstacles. They have appeared in concert with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, and LeAnn Rimes, and also served as a backup band for performers such as Chuck Berry, Charlie Daniels, Glen Campbell, Martina McBride, and Lee Ann Womack. In addition to appearing on TV on The Nashville Network, they can be seen performing their original song, “Glowing in the Ashes,” in the film Basic Instinct starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO