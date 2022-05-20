ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The Best Manga that Don’t Have An Anime (Yet)

By Will Taylor
epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anime world often spoils us with adaptations of the best manga, allowing readers to experience the series all over again. Nowadays, it feels like every great series has been lined up for an anime. However, we’ve uncovered these best manga that don’t have an anime yet....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights One of Erza's Strongest Makeovers

Erza Scarlet continues to be one of the major favorites of the Fairy Tail franchise, and now one cool cosplay is sharing a new look at one of Erza's fiercest armors. Erza made an impact on Hiro Mashima's original manga and anime series early on thanks to just how much stronger she seemed than most of the other members of the Fairy Tail guild. Making her even more appealing to fans was how she had access to a whole new slate of powers and abilities thanks to the various armors she could don over the course of her fights across the series.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Darling in the Franxx's Anime Ending: Is It the Same as the Manga?

Darling in the Franxx was one of the most-loved anime series in 2018. The show had 24 episodes with the finale being talked about even today, but why? Is the Darling in the Franxx anime ending the same as the manga or not?. In the finale, it was revealed that...
COMICS
epicstream.com

15 Anime Like Erased to Watch

Erased is a mystery and suspense anime that has received a lot of hype during its time. At the time of writing, the show remains relevant in the community, which is why fans are looking for the same kind of show. Here are 15 anime like Erased if you are looking for some exciting shows to binge-watch!
COMICS
epicstream.com

Did Amado Die in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70. Shueisha and Viz Media released Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70, titled From the Bottom of My Heart, which mostly focused on Shikimaru's conflict with Eida as the clairvoyant cyborg activates her Senrigan ability to find out what's going on outside of the lab, but it was the cliffhanger ending that had fans asking about Amado's fate.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Japan
Financial World

Netflix's most expensive movie ever arrives

The project was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would star in an action thriller similar to the James Bond series. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the film has a budget of $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now should come as no surprise

The long-awaited final episodes of Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, which debuted on the streamer a few weeks ago now, definitely produced one of the most divisive TV endings in recent memory. I was pretty unimpressed with the show’s ending (*spoilers ahead*, so stop right here if you’re not caught up) which sees the Byrdes pretty much get away with everything. Oh, and Ruth Langmore dies, gunned down by Camila Navarro, the sister of cartel leader Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Butterfly Vision (completed) Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Sales: Wild Bunch Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant. Chrysanthemum Day Director: Simon Mozgovyi Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev Production: Mainstream Pictures Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way. Company of Steel (documentary) Director: Yuliia Hontaruk Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis,...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

The 22 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

The best Netflix action movies aren't hard to come by, because there are tons of excellent films on the streamer to choose from. Where things get difficult, though, is narrowing down your choices to just a few films – but that's where we come in. We've rounded up the best of the best on the streamer to help you plan your next high-octane movie marathon.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy