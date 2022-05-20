The Best Manga that Don’t Have An Anime (Yet)

Click here to read the full article. Butterfly Vision (completed)
Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi
Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith
Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos
Sales: Wild Bunch
Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant.
Chrysanthemum Day
Director: Simon Mozgovyi
Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev
Production: Mainstream Pictures
Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way.
Company of Steel (documentary)
Director: Yuliia Hontaruk
Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis,...
