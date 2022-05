Enid and Lewis Barness, both doctors. Photo courtesy of USF HealthA remarkable local obituary for Enid Gilbert Barness took up nearly half a page in Wednesday's Tampa Bay Times.Barness, an internationally renowned physician and scientist who spent the last part of her career at University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital, died on April 28 at age 94. Some highlights from the tribute: She was so certain she wanted to be a doctor that, when pressed on a college application to rank her top three degree programs, she listed 1. Medicine. 2. Medicine. 3. Medicine.She was one of...

