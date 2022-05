SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center is hosting the 5th annual Tahoe Economic Summit, after a one year hiatus. “Lake Tahoe may be made up of many communities, but we are one lake and one regional economy, so what affects some of us, affects all of us,” TPC said in their newsletter. “The annual Tahoe Economic Summit is an opportunity to catalyze change and take action for the benefit of our regional economy, while supporting our community, quality of life and environment.

