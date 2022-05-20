ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Crosses plate three times in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lindor went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals. The shortstop...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with left knee contusion

McNeil was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a left knee contusion, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil made a sliding catch in left field in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday but was shaken up since he crashed into the side wall. He was initially able to remain in the game but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. The 30-year-old went 0-for-1 prior to his departure and will have at least one day to recover since the Mets have a scheduled day off Thursday. If McNeil is forced to miss any additional time, Luis Guillorme should see an uptick in at-bats at second base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled, starting in center

Fairchild was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Fairchild was acquired by the Giants on May 14 after being designated for assignment by the Mariners. With Austin Slater (wrist) on the injured list, Fairchild will have an immediate chance to contribute as he is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Mets on Monday. Across 80 plate appearances at Triple-A, he hit .234/.388/.469.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Can't convert final out

Diaz (1-1) took the loss and blew the save during Tuesday's 13-12 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Diaz was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and was able to erase a leadoff single on a double play, but a walk and three singles immediately followed to give San Francisco a walk-off victory. The blown save is Diaz's third overall and second in his last three games. Diaz now possesses a 2.89 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 34:9 K:BB ratio in 18.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: MRI brings good news

The MRI that Matz underwent Sunday revealed nothing overly concerning, though the Cardinals still elected to place him on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak wasn't willing to commit...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: MRI reveals low-grade tear

Cardinals president of baseball operations said Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 to 2 left hamstring tear after undergoing an MRI, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis isn't providing a timeline for Carlson's return, but he could...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Joins big club

The Cardinals recalled Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera is expected to be in store for a short-term stay with the Cardinals, as fellow backstop Yadier Molina (personal) will be away from the team for 3-to-7 days after being placed on the bereavement list. While Molina is inactive, Herrera will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Andrew Knizner. Herrera, 21, is slashing .310/.405/.493 over 84 plate appearances with Memphis this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Heads to bench

Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Sosa will take a seat after he went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates. Though Sosa was the Cardinals' starting shortstop for the final two games in Pittsburgh, he's expected to fill a utility role moving forward with Tommy Edman shifting over to shortstop to open up the keystone for rookie Nolan Gorman.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Angel Rondon: Optioned after long-relief outing

The Cardinals optioned Rondon to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Rondon's demotion comes one day after he was called up from Memphis to provide St. Louis with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates. The 24-year-old right-hander ended up seeing more usage than expected in the Cardinals' 18-4 win, as he was needed in long relief after starter Steven Matz lasted just four pitches before checking out of the contest due to a shoulder injury. Rondon proceeded to strike out four while blanking the Pirates over five innings en route to collecting his first career MLB win. Matz is set to undergo an MRI on Monday and could wind up on the injured list, but at least for the short term, the Cardinals decided that Rondon's spot on the active roster was better used for another player. Even if Matz's shoulder issue results in an IL stint, the Cardinals won't need to replace him in the rotation until May 30, at which point Rondon or Matthew Liberatore could be called up from Triple-A if needed to fill in as St. Louis' fifth starter.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes on bereavement leave

The Cardinals placed Molina (personal) on the bereavement list Monday. St. Louis called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis to give the team another option behind the dish, but Andrew Knizner is expected to take over as the No. 1 catcher while the 10-time All-Star is away from the Cardinals. Per MLB rules, Molina won't be eligible to be activated for at least three days after landing on the bereavement list, so he'll miss the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays at minimum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Contract selected by Reds

Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL

