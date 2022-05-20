Marquette Lions Club to host Return of the Returnables Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette community staples are partnering to host a fundraising dinner. Barrel + Beam teamed up with the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market and Delft Bistro to host the Shared Ground Social Thursday. There will be local food, drinks and music. Funds raised from the Shared Ground...
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Citizens of Marquette County are invited to join Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) for the 4th Annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair. This year’s event is back to being in-person, and will take place at the Lakeview Arena from...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County woman is helping spread kindness by selling yard signs with positive messages. “Believe in yourself,” “You have a lot to offer” and “You can, you will” are some of the messages you might see popping up around Marquette County yards. “Spreading Kindness Signs” is a growing movement to promote positivity and community support.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Arts and Culture Center and Travel Marquette are teaming up to bring the First Thursdays Art Tour back. First Thursdays is a monthly, self-guided tour inside local art galleries and studios on the first Thursday of every month. It begins June 2 and...
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia head to Negaunee Middle School for a friendly game of “Is Tia Smarter than a 6th-Grader?”. You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping is a popular outdoor activity during summer in the U.P. and a Dickinson County campground will open Memorial Day weekend for the first time in two years. This weekend, campers will return to Lake Antoine as all 90 campsites will open with some modern...
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine held a community forum in Humboldt Township Tuesday. It was the first in-person forum since 2020. The forum was an opportunity to inform the public about their operations and announce the return of tours at their site. Eagle Mine’s managing director said these...
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everything from stained glass to mixed media, paintings, and even an apple pie are up for bids. The Great Lakes Recovery Center held its first online art auction on May 18 and it will continue until May 31. The art pieces were donated by staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, seniors from Marquette Senior High School’s AP and U.S. Government courses presented the global issues they are most passionate about at the first-ever Issues to Action Showcase. AP Government teacher Blythe Raikko said their work could help make a difference. “It was really...
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - With temperatures on the rise and trails firming up, the Keweenaw is hosting two Memorial Day weekend events: Ride the Keweenaw and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge’s Back 9 Endurance Race. Ride the Keweenaw is a three-day festival of non-stop mountain bike trail riding. The...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At a special lunch Wednesday spouses of those on the U.P. Honor flight were able to watch live as their loved ones toured our nation’s capital. The lunch was volunteer-run and gave a chance to keep up with the trip in real-time. “We are free...
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It was a special time for a group of veterans from the Upper Peninsula, Michigan. Seventy-six veterans from the area visited the war memorials built in Washington as a tribute to their service. On this flight were two servicewomen, Joan Smith and Patricia Wagner. They both...
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is preparing for a busy summer of events. Since opening in February, the Up North Events Center has already seen weddings, meetings, parties and 3 proms. Check out the events center and the amenities it offers here. Aside from being a place...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Day weekend begins Friday, and tourists are expected to visit campgrounds across Upper Michigan. Expect to see an influx of people visiting the U.P., especially after record tourism numbers last summer. The DNR says the holiday weekend signifies the start of summer. A time for many to get their first chance of the year to experience Upper Michigan’s natural beauty.
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Flight Mission XVIII is a go for Wednesday, May 25. Tuesday was the banquet for the 85 veterans, their guardians and volunteers who will be taking off for Washington D.C. in the morning. The veterans will visit memorials for the wars in which they fought,...
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District will be holding its annual wildflower sale on June 11. Native wildflowers and other plants will be for sale at 780 Commerce Dr. in Marquette Township from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Pre-ordering is also available online now. The idea is to promote the use of native plants in landscaping because they have benefits for the environment.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Ishpeming is now planning its use of more than $600,000 to better ensure clean and reliable drinking water. This comes after 15 Michigan communities were awarded money from the MI Clean Water Plan last Thursday. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini estimated that 600 total water lines need to be replaced.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Similar to Ishpeming, Forsyth Township is receiving grant funds to help ensure its water pipes are lead-free. On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced that 15 Michigan communities would receive grants to improve their drinking water, including the city of Ishpeming and Forsyth Township. Forsyth Township will now...
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recess is one of the highlights of the day for elementary students, and Dickinson County children will have a new playground for years to come. Students at North Elementary got to test out their new playground Wednesday. More than 70 volunteers participated in a community build 11 days ago. Now, the playground is open for student use during recess.
