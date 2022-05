Weather permitting, fireworks are planned to take place at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 near Wheaton North High School as part of the school’s Spring Fling event. The City of Wheaton is providing this notice so that residents are not alarmed if they hear/see the fireworks display, especially those who are sensitive to the sound of fireworks.

