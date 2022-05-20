Council’s initial budget vote adds 400 housing vouchers, expands EITC program

Project Delivers 185 New Homes to Petworth Neighborhood. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), District leaders, and community members participated celebrated the opening of The Appleton, The Robeson, and The Rows, three communities that make up the Spring Flats redevelopment that transforms a previously blighted site into affordable housing for seniors and families as well as homeownership opportunities. In total, the Spring Flats project is delivering 185 housing units, of which 149 are affordable. The Appleton is providing 88 affordable units for seniors. The Robeson offers 87 apartment units for mixed-income households, and The Rows offers ten townhouse-style condos.
