Council’s initial budget vote adds 400 housing vouchers, expands EITC program

By Annemarie Cuccia
 5 days ago
The DC Council last week gave initial approval to the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, providing funding for some new housing vouchers sought by advocates but far fewer than they recommended. The council’s version of the fiscal year 2023 budget added funding for 400 Targeted Affordable...

The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Green New Deal Legislation to Create Social Housing and Remove Lead Pipes in DC

News Release — Ward 4 DC Council member Janeese Lewis George. WASHINGTON, DC – Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George and five other Councilmembers introduced the Green New Deal for Housing Act to revolutionize how the District produces and preserves affordable housing by creating sustainable, climate-neutral social housing. Social housing is publicly-owned, mixed-income housing that generates deeper affordability by reinvesting rent payments in lowering costs for tenants and establishing more social housing across the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates New Housing for Seniors and Families on Spring Road NW

Project Delivers 185 New Homes to Petworth Neighborhood. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), District leaders, and community members participated celebrated the opening of The Appleton, The Robeson, and The Rows, three communities that make up the Spring Flats redevelopment that transforms a previously blighted site into affordable housing for seniors and families as well as homeownership opportunities. In total, the Spring Flats project is delivering 185 housing units, of which 149 are affordable. The Appleton is providing 88 affordable units for seniors. The Robeson offers 87 apartment units for mixed-income households, and The Rows offers ten townhouse-style condos.
WASHINGTON, DC
Muriel Bowser
Phil Mendelson
The DC Line

Press Release: Chairman Mendelson Statement on His FY 2023 Budget

WASHINGTON, DC — Chairman Phil Mendelson released the following statement ahead of the first vote on the Council’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and Financial Plan. “This budget takes major steps to level the playing field in education, and expand the city’s efforts to increase the availability of affordable housing,” said Mendelson. “It also nearly doubles the number of inspectors to stand up the new Department of Buildings on solid footing. My proposal to increase the funding for at-risk schools is a game-changer.”
WASHINGTON, DC
#Affordable Housing#Vouchers#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Eitc#The Dc Council#Rapid#Rrh#Congress
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Releases Racial Equity Review of Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Administrator. Report Highlights Unprecedented Investments to Create a More Equitable DC. (WASHINGTON,DC) –  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Amber Hewitt released the Office of Racial Equity (ORE) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Process Summary, which detailed unprecedented investments that support advancing racial equity in Washington, DC. ORE staff played an active role in the FY 2023 budget review process by working closely with the Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) to review agencies’ budgets to consider impacts specifically on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and to identify programs and services that have the greatest capacity to move the needle on closing racial equity gaps. Additionally, ORE staff created a Racial Equity Budget Tool (REBT) for District agencies to identify and develop budget proposals that advance racial equity and answer questions that assess how their budgets might benefit or negatively impact communities based on race.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau Introduces Measure to Establish Human Rights Sanctuary in District

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Washington, DC — In anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling that would criminalize rights long held by women and our LGBTQ community, today, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau, along Chairman Phil Mendelson, Councilmembers Anita Bonds, Charles Allen, Vincent Gray, Christina Henderson, Janeese Lewis George, Elissa Silverman, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie, introduced the Human Rights Sanctuary Amendment Act of 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launches Applications for the 2022 Robust Retail Citywide Grants

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, at the 2022 Small Business and Economic Development Summit, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) announced the opening of applications for the 2022 Robust Retail Citywide Grants. DSLBD intends to award up to $7,500 per business to approximately 78 businesses from the $588,000 in available funding for the Fiscal Year 2022. This grant will be operated as a reimbursement grant, awarded via lottery, to DC retail businesses that have met all eligibility requirements by the final deadline. Applications will be open until June 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m..
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Expansion of Neighborhood Connect Service in Northwest and Northeast

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of For-Hire Vehicles. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) announced the expansion of its DC Neighborhood Connect service within parts of Northwest and Northeast Washington. The service now includes the Fort Lincoln neighborhood and the Shops at Dakota Crossing in Ward 5 and the NoMa-Gallaudet University Metro Station in Ward 6.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: The good and bad of the DC Council’s budget

The DC Council took its first vote earlier this week on the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which is based in large part on $11 billion in local revenues. Legislators are expected to take a second vote later this month on the Local Budget Act and the accompanying Budget Support Act, the policy document that authorizes the programs and initiatives funded by the financial plan. They also must still consider the federal portion of the budget, which will push total spending to $19.6 billion.
POLITICS
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Markup of Her Bill Requiring Federal Bureau of Prisons to Provide Information to D.C. on Returning Citizens

Markup will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11th. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today that the Committee on Oversight and Reform will mark up her bill that would require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to provide information to the District of Columbia on individuals convicted of felonies under D.C. law in BOP custody at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11th. BOP houses individuals convicted of D.C. Code felonies, but BOP contends that federal privacy laws prohibit it from providing any information on these individuals to D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Infrastructure Week and Announces New Initiative to Bring High-Speed, Low- or No-Cost Internet to DC Residents

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the Chief Technology Officer. The Community Internet Program to Provide Internet Service Providers Free Access to District-Owned Rooftops If Providers Agree to Participate in President Biden’s Affordable Connectivity Program and Provide High-Speed Internet. (WASHINGTON, DC)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Continue Efforts to Pass Bill Prohibiting Restrictions on Public Access to Washington Channel Despite Official Withdrawal of Proposed Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that, despite the official withdrawal today of a proposed rule restricting public access to the Washington Channel in the District of Columbia, she will continue working to pass her bill that would prohibit any such rule in the future. Norton hosted a public meeting on the proposed rule, where D.C. residents overwhelmingly opposed the restrictions.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

