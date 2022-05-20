Council’s initial budget vote adds 400 housing vouchers, expands EITC program

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Administrator. Report Highlights Unprecedented Investments to Create a More Equitable DC. (WASHINGTON,DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Amber Hewitt released the Office of Racial Equity (ORE) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Process Summary, which detailed unprecedented investments that support advancing racial equity in Washington, DC. ORE staff played an active role in the FY 2023 budget review process by working closely with the Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) to review agencies’ budgets to consider impacts specifically on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and to identify programs and services that have the greatest capacity to move the needle on closing racial equity gaps. Additionally, ORE staff created a Racial Equity Budget Tool (REBT) for District agencies to identify and develop budget proposals that advance racial equity and answer questions that assess how their budgets might benefit or negatively impact communities based on race.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 28 DAYS AGO