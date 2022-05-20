ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM, JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”

All signs pointed to Hyundai Motor Group building a massive auto plant at the site outside Savannah. President Joe Biden is visiting South Korea and his schedule included a weekend event with the company's chairman to discuss “Hyundai’s decision to invest in a new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility” in the area, according to the White House.

Expected to cost $7 billion and employ up to 8,500 workers, according to two Georgia officials familiar with the plans, the plant would rank among the largest development deals ever in Georgia. The officials were not authorized to discuss the project publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The announcement comes five days before Kemp faces a contested Republican primary election against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. It also coincides with Biden's visit to South Korea, where Hyundai is headquartered.

State and local officials purchased the 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site a year ago in Bryan County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from Savannah. The land sits adjacent to Interstate 16 that links Savannah and Macon, not far from its intersection with Interstate 95 that spans the eastern seaboard. It's also near to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. seaport.

Bryan County and neighboring Chatham County, which includes Savannah, each chipped in $9 million toward the $61 million purchase price.

Hyundai Motor Group sells cars under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The South Korean automaker already operates two American assembly plants in Montgomery, Alabama, and in West Point, Georgia.

It would be the second huge electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year. Rivian Automotive announced in December plans for a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta that's expected to employ about 7,500 workers.

In his primary campaign against Kemp, Perdue has attacked the Rivian deal and its promises of $1.5 billion in incentives and tax breaks by Georgia and local governments. Perdue says the deal transfers money to liberal financiers and the state failed to consulted with local residents who fear the plant threatens their rural quality of life.

___

Amy reported from Atlanta and Madhani reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
State
Washington State
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas massacre casts shadow over hearing for ATF pick

Less than a day after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, a Wednesday Senate hearing for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reflected the deep political divisions over guns. Steve Dettelbach would be...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Boston 25 News WFXT

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could it have warned the authorities?. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack, although he called them...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Montana firefighters save elk calf while battling New Mexico blaze

SANTA FE. N.M. — A crew of firefighters from Montana rescued a newborn elk calf found in the ashes of a New Mexico wildfire on Saturday. Nate Sink, a firefighter from Missoula, found the calf on the ground in the Gascon area of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire, KTMF-TV reported. The crew, from the Missoula Fire Department, discovered the elk in a pocket of badly burned forest, according to the television station. The fire had spread across 486 square miles and damaged hundreds of structures, according to The Associated Press.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hyundai Motor Group#Vehicles#The White House#Republican
Boston 25 News WFXT

RI governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor signed legislation Wednesday making the state the 19th in the nation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, an issue that some lawmakers have been working on for years. “Together we got this job done and we got it done right,” Democratic...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy