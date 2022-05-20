ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Northbound I-17 in Phoenix reopens after fiery big-rig wreck

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A fiery fatal crash involving two big rigs closed part of a Phoenix freeway during the Friday morning commute.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person was killed in the crash on northbound Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road at about 4 a.m., forcing closure of the northbound lanes of I-17 at State Route 101. The freeway reopened at about noon.

A brief statement released by the DPS did not provide additional information on the circumstances on the crash but news video showed burned wreckage on the freeway.

AZFamily.com reported that the driver of one big rig was killed when that driver’s truck struck another big rig that was stalled on the freeway. There were three trucks from the same company headed north when one stalled out in traffic lanes and the driver of the second truck stopped to help.

The drivers tried to flag down the third driver but that person did not react in time to avoid slamming into the stopped big rig. The third truck erupted in flames and the driver was killed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound lanes of I-17 weren’t affected.

PHOENIX, AZ
