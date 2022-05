State Police are investigating a crash on I-90 in the town of Hamburg that involved a New York State Trooper. On May 24, 2022, at about 2:40 p.m., Trooper Kenneth Filipski was driving eastbound on I-90 in Hamburg when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind. Trooper Filipski was able to stop his patrol vehicle on the left shoulder, while the other vehicle came to rest in the median. Trooper Filipski was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

