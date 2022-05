SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The June 7 primary election is well underway. Every registered Californian should have received a ballot in their mailbox by now. One of the most closely watched statewide races is the one for attorney general. Among the five candidates on the ballot, you have Rob Bonta, the Democratic incumbent; Nathan Hochman, the Republican pick; and an independent making headlines, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. However, only two will make it to the November election.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO