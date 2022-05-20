ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Robinson: I can show 'all elements of my game' in Rams offense

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
Allen Robinson has been in the NFL for eight years and he’s posted at least 1,000 yards in three of those seasons – including an incredible 2015 campaign in which he had 1,400 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns. He’s endured some difficult seasons due to injury and poor quarterback play, but the latter won’t be a problem in 2022.

With Matthew Stafford as his quarterback and playing in Sean McVay’s offense, expectations are high for the Rams’ free-agent signee. He’s excited about joining the defending Super Bowl champions and finding his fit in the offense alongside Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

He believes McVay’s scheme will allow him to put his entire skill set on display this season.

“Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson said Thursday. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

Robinson appreciates McVay’s coaching style and “how detailed” he is as a coach, always finding ways to help guys improve. Robinson has learned that in his first month with the team, feeling like he can play free.

“He allows players to play. He corrects us and things like that, but it’s his ability to allow players to play,” he said. “Each and every day we go out there and as we’re practicing and things like that, we’re able to make corrections and make adjustments based on things that guys are doing right or doing wrong. It’s his coaching style that truly allows players to play freely and then we just correct off of that. So whenever I step onto the field, I’m able to be myself. And if I do mess up something or am wrong here, he’ll correct me and we’ll just keep it pushing. Every time I step on the field, I feel like I can be and play at my best self.”

Robinson is joining a team that he won’t be the No. 1 receiver on, with Cooper Kupp most likely holding that title again in 2022 after his historic season. He sees the presence of Kupp as “a tremendous help,” so there are no concerns whatsoever about his target share.

It’ll be tough to top his 1,400-yard season in 2015, but Robinson is poised to top 1,000 yards and potentially 10 touchdowns again this year.

