NFL Network analysts predict impressive record for Rams in 2022

By Cameron DaSilva
 5 days ago
Statistically, the Los Angeles Rams have the hardest schedule in the NFL based on the records of their opponents last season. That’s not a perfect way to predict the difficulty of a team’s schedule because rosters change drastically from one year to the next, but it does give you an idea of how tough the Rams’ 17-game slate will be.

However, even with opponents like the Packers, Bills, Saints, Buccaneers and Broncos on the docket, it’s easy to see the Rams winning double-digit games for the fifth time in six years. NFL Network’s Andrew Hawkins and Bucky Brooks went through the Rams’ schedule week by week and predicted the outcome of each game to determine what their final record could be.

They had the Rams losing the opener to the Bills before winning five of their next six to start the year 5-2, with their second loss coming to the 49ers in Week 4. In the second half of the year, they have Los Angeles losing three games: at Tampa Bay, at Kansas City and versus the Raiders.

So in total, they have the Rams going 12-5, winning each of their last four games – which are against the Packers, Broncos, Chargers and Seahawks.

There isn’t a Rams fan on the planet who wouldn’t take a 12-5 record this year, even if that doesn’t result in the No. 1 seed. It’s a grueling schedule with a bunch of tough opponents, and 12-5 would almost certainly be good enough to win the NFC West again.

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
Seahawks' division rivals in disarray as OTAs begin

Drama seems to be the theme in the NFC West this offseason. The Seahawks are leading the charge, as they’ve already traded their franchise quarterback and released the most universally-respected defender in team history. On the bright side, their division rivals don’t seem to be doing any better in the keeping-the-best-player-on-your-team-happy department. Today we come bearing some high-quality copium for disappointed 12s.
Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.
8 takeaways from Day 5 of Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), where they continue to adjust to learning their new respective schemes. Tuesday’s practiced marked the fifth of 10 allotted OTA practices, and Chicago will return to the field Thursday to wrap up the second week of OTAs. They’ll return to the practice field for their final week of OTAs starting June 6 ahead of mandatory minicamp.
Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
Instant analysis of Colts signing QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a two-year deal with veteran free-agent quarterback Nick Foles, according to reports Monday, May 23. Foles arrives just in time for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), which are set to begin Tuesday. His relationship and history with Frank Reich are well known, making his transition relatively seamless on the field.
Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
