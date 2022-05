As the summer travel season approaches, Wisconsin State Patrol joins law enforcement agencies across the nation to encourage seat belt use on every trip in a vehicle. The annual Click It or Ticket campaign begins Monday, May 23 and runs through June 5. Law enforcement agencies will step up enforcement for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. Buckling up is one of the quickest and easiest steps you can take to survive a crash. Unbelted drivers and passengers make up half of those who are involved in deadly crashes in Wisconsin.

