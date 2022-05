I don’t buy meat all that often, and I buy steak even less. When I have meat, it’s usually when I’m dining out, but even then I limit my consumption for a few reasons. Save for the shrimp taco we shared on a recent trip to Philadelphia, my partner doesn’t eat seafood, so when I’m cooking for one, or eating with anyone that’s not him, I’ll lean towards making that along with roasted vegetables or whatever salad kit I have on hand. Good-quality meat, especially steak, is also pricey in general — as it should be — and more so with grocery prices on the rise. Plus, the meat industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, which is something I’ve become increasingly conscious of in the last few years.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO