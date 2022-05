​​Fleets, businesses and apartment managers looking to upgrade their vehicles to plug-in electric models would do well to consider the Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle from United Chargers. The bundle includes both the charging station for your electric vehicles as well as the software you need to handle all sorts of details companies will find useful, including ways to track station usage, generate reports and download data on charging sessions. These kinds of details are vital when trying to calculate total cost of ownership (TCO), and the Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle simplifies gathering these numbers in an affordable end-to-end solution.

